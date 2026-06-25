Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Equine Flu

BHA urges vigilance on equine flu threat as sales and summer bring increased risk of outbreak

BHA urges vigilance on equine flu threat as sales and summer bring increased risk of outbreak

icon
Britain
Restrictions lifted on quarantined yard following discovery of equine flu in a vaccinated thoroughbred
Restrictions lifted on quarantined yard following discovery of equine flu in a vaccinated thoroughbred
icon
Britain
Newmarket training grounds and gallops closed to non-thoroughbreds to prevent spread of equine flu
Newmarket training grounds and gallops closed to non-thoroughbreds to prevent spread of equine flu
icon
Equine Flu
Huntingdon calls off planned gallops morning as a precaution against equine flu
Huntingdon calls off planned gallops morning as a precaution against equine flu
icon
Equine Flu
Trainers' president Hugo Palmer calls for racing to continue despite concerns over spread of equine flu
Trainers' president Hugo Palmer calls for racing to continue despite concerns over spread of equine flu
icon
Equine Flu
Goffs criticises 'irresponsible' comments from BHA welfare chief over potential for sales to be a super-spreader event for equine flu
Goffs criticises 'irresponsible' comments from BHA welfare chief over potential for sales to be a super-spreader event for equine flu
icon
Britain
How equine flu shut down British racing seven years ago
How equine flu shut down British racing seven years ago
icon
Britain
Trainers urged to play their part if racing is to avoid being shut down by 'unprecedented levels' of equine flu
Trainers urged to play their part if racing is to avoid being shut down by 'unprecedented levels' of equine flu
icon
Britain
Hunter chases cancelled as BHA seeks to shield the sport from equine flu - though participants criticise 'snap decision'
Hunter chases cancelled as BHA seeks to shield the sport from equine flu - though participants criticise 'snap decision'
icon
Britain
Plumpton forced to cancel Sunday's card after 'highly contagious' equine flu outbreak in nearby livery yard
Plumpton forced to cancel Sunday's card after 'highly contagious' equine flu outbreak in nearby livery yard
icon
Britain
Plumpton hopeful Sunday meeting goes ahead after equine flu and EHV-4 case nearby
Plumpton hopeful Sunday meeting goes ahead after equine flu and EHV-4 case nearby
icon
Britain
BHA 'monitoring situation closely' and trainers urged to exercise caution after reported rise in equine influenza cases
BHA 'monitoring situation closely' and trainers urged to exercise caution after reported rise in equine influenza cases
icon
Britain
BHA urges vigilance on equine flu threat as sales and summer bring increased risk of outbreak

BHA urges vigilance on equine flu threat as sales and summer bring increased risk of outbreak

icon
Britain
Restrictions lifted on quarantined yard following discovery of equine flu in a vaccinated thoroughbred
Restrictions lifted on quarantined yard following discovery of equine flu in a vaccinated thoroughbred
icon
Britain
Newmarket training grounds and gallops closed to non-thoroughbreds to prevent spread of equine flu
icon
Equine Flu
Huntingdon calls off planned gallops morning as a precaution against equine flu
icon
Equine Flu
Newmarket training grounds and gallops closed to non-thoroughbreds to prevent spread of equine flu
icon
Equine Flu
Huntingdon calls off planned gallops morning as a precaution against equine flu
icon
Equine Flu
Trainers' president Hugo Palmer calls for racing to continue despite concerns over spread of equine flu
Trainers' president Hugo Palmer calls for racing to continue despite concerns over spread of equine flu
icon
Equine Flu
Goffs criticises 'irresponsible' comments from BHA welfare chief over potential for sales to be a super-spreader event for equine flu
Goffs criticises 'irresponsible' comments from BHA welfare chief over potential for sales to be a super-spreader event for equine flu
icon
Britain
How equine flu shut down British racing seven years ago
How equine flu shut down British racing seven years ago
icon
Britain
Trainers urged to play their part if racing is to avoid being shut down by 'unprecedented levels' of equine flu
Trainers urged to play their part if racing is to avoid being shut down by 'unprecedented levels' of equine flu
icon
Britain
Hunter chases cancelled as BHA seeks to shield the sport from equine flu - though participants criticise 'snap decision'
Hunter chases cancelled as BHA seeks to shield the sport from equine flu - though participants criticise 'snap decision'
icon
Britain
Plumpton forced to cancel Sunday's card after 'highly contagious' equine flu outbreak in nearby livery yard
Plumpton forced to cancel Sunday's card after 'highly contagious' equine flu outbreak in nearby livery yard
icon
Britain
Plumpton hopeful Sunday meeting goes ahead after equine flu and EHV-4 case nearby
Plumpton hopeful Sunday meeting goes ahead after equine flu and EHV-4 case nearby
icon
Britain
BHA 'monitoring situation closely' and trainers urged to exercise caution after reported rise in equine influenza cases
BHA 'monitoring situation closely' and trainers urged to exercise caution after reported rise in equine influenza cases
icon
Britain