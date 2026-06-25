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14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Equine Flu
Home
News
BHA urges vigilance on equine flu threat as sales and summer bring increased risk of outbreak
Britain
Restrictions lifted on quarantined yard following discovery of equine flu in a vaccinated thoroughbred
Britain
Newmarket training grounds and gallops closed to non-thoroughbreds to prevent spread of equine flu
Equine Flu
Huntingdon calls off planned gallops morning as a precaution against equine flu
Equine Flu
Trainers' president Hugo Palmer calls for racing to continue despite concerns over spread of equine flu
Equine Flu
Goffs criticises 'irresponsible' comments from BHA welfare chief over potential for sales to be a super-spreader event for equine flu
Britain
How equine flu shut down British racing seven years ago
Britain
Trainers urged to play their part if racing is to avoid being shut down by 'unprecedented levels' of equine flu
Britain
Hunter chases cancelled as BHA seeks to shield the sport from equine flu - though participants criticise 'snap decision'
Britain
Plumpton forced to cancel Sunday's card after 'highly contagious' equine flu outbreak in nearby livery yard
Britain
Plumpton hopeful Sunday meeting goes ahead after equine flu and EHV-4 case nearby
Britain
BHA 'monitoring situation closely' and trainers urged to exercise caution after reported rise in equine influenza cases
Britain
Home
News
BHA urges vigilance on equine flu threat as sales and summer bring increased risk of outbreak
Britain
Restrictions lifted on quarantined yard following discovery of equine flu in a vaccinated thoroughbred
Britain
Newmarket training grounds and gallops closed to non-thoroughbreds to prevent spread of equine flu
Equine Flu
Huntingdon calls off planned gallops morning as a precaution against equine flu
Equine Flu
Newmarket training grounds and gallops closed to non-thoroughbreds to prevent spread of equine flu
Equine Flu
Huntingdon calls off planned gallops morning as a precaution against equine flu
Equine Flu
Trainers' president Hugo Palmer calls for racing to continue despite concerns over spread of equine flu
Equine Flu
Goffs criticises 'irresponsible' comments from BHA welfare chief over potential for sales to be a super-spreader event for equine flu
Britain
How equine flu shut down British racing seven years ago
Britain
Trainers urged to play their part if racing is to avoid being shut down by 'unprecedented levels' of equine flu
Britain
Hunter chases cancelled as BHA seeks to shield the sport from equine flu - though participants criticise 'snap decision'
Britain
Plumpton forced to cancel Sunday's card after 'highly contagious' equine flu outbreak in nearby livery yard
Britain
Plumpton hopeful Sunday meeting goes ahead after equine flu and EHV-4 case nearby
Britain
BHA 'monitoring situation closely' and trainers urged to exercise caution after reported rise in equine influenza cases
Britain