BHA 'monitoring situation closely' and trainers urged to exercise caution after reported rise in equine influenza cases

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Trainers have been advised to exercise extra caution around biosecurity after a reported rise in the number of horses testing positive for equine influenza.

The BHA issued guidance to trainers on Thursday after information provided by the Equine Infectious Disease Surveillance (Eids) team in Cambridge identified a spike in positive results for equine influenza in non-thoroughbreds across Britain.

This year, 24 cases have been reported in 16 regions across Britain, with 22 of these positive returns documented by the Eids team since the start of this month.

Among the positives were horses who had been vaccinated against the disease, according to the BHA.

In its update to trainers, the governing authority said: “This is a situation we are monitoring closely. The BHA has not been alerted to any confirmed cases, or clinical signs, within licensed training yards, but we advise extra vigilance around biosecurity to ensure the best possible protection for horses in your care.

“Please also be alert to the signs of infection, which may include a raised temperature, a harsh cough or nasal discharge. Any of these signs should be investigated promptly by a vet.

“We recommend exercising appropriate caution around the movement of both horses and people to and from your yard to minimise any risk of infection.”

What is equine flu?

Equine influenza is a highly contagious illness that can infect horses through airborne discharge or via humans who have been in contact with infected individuals.

In February 2019, racing in Britain was cancelled for six days due to the spread of the illness, with more than 100 yards placed on lockdown to prevent the infection becoming widespread. At the time, it was the biggest disruption of the sport since the foot and mouth crisis of 2001.

As a consequence of the equine influenza outbreak, horses in training are now required to have two vaccinations a year, six months apart, to be eligible to run.

Read more:

Racing in Britain cancelled following equine influenza outbreak



Equine flu: have any lessons been learned from the crisis that rocked racing?

Getting over the flu: the verdict on racing's shutdown and how it was handled

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