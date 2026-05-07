Plumpton forced to cancel Sunday's card after 'highly contagious' equine flu outbreak in nearby livery yard

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Plumpton's meeting on Sunday has been cancelled due to an outbreak of equine influenza and EHV-4 in a yard immediately adjacent to the track.

An unvaccinated non-thoroughbred horse was found to have equine flu this week, but Plumpton's officials were hopeful its fixture could still go ahead. However, while the infected horse is isolated on the livery yard, it is still actively shedding the virus following testing.

Due to the proximity of the yard to the track and its stable area, the card has been called off. No other horses at the yard are showing signs of infection.

The BHA's director of equine regulation, safety and welfare, James Given, said: "Equine flu is highly contagious and can spread rapidly among horses, including through the air and over a widespread distance, which is why we must take appropriate steps to minimise any risk of onward transmission.

"We appreciate that this news will be disappointing for the racecourse, participants and racegoers, but with a confirmed case in the immediate vicinity and the horse actively shedding the virus, this is a sensible precautionary step to protect individual horses and the wider thoroughbred herd from potential exposure.

"We have also seen a significant recent rise in the number of equine flu outbreaks across the country, in the non-thoroughbred herd. I urge trainers and teams to remain vigilant in their own biosecurity measures and being alert to the signs of infection."

Following an outbreak in 2019, horses in training are required to have two flu vaccinations a year, six months apart, to be eligible to run. EHV-4 (equine herpesvirus 4) is also a contagious respiratory virus that can spread quickly in yards.

Sunday's meeting was set to be Plumpton's final one before its summer break.

A statement from the track said: "The health and wellbeing of horses and participants remains our absolute priority, and it is believed this is the most responsible course of action at this time to minimise any risk to the wider thoroughbred racing population.

"The BHA will continue to liaise with Plumpton regarding whether there is any feasibility for the fixture to be rearranged, subject to ongoing risk assessment and wider race programme availability."

Read more:

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