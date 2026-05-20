How equine flu shut down British racing seven years ago

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British racing faces a tense time as an equine influenza outbreak continues to spread, with hunter chases and Arabian races scheduled for British racecourses among the early casualties due to the implementation of enhanced biosecurity protocols.

There have been no reported cases in thoroughbreds yet, but that was not the case seven years ago when the sport was brought to an emergency halt. This is what happened in February 2019.

How did it start?

Alarm calls were raised from the beginning of February 2019, when the Animal Health Trust in Newmarket detected flu in vaccinated horses in a pre-training yard outside of the town. On February 6, it all changed.

On that day, three horses trained by Donald McCain tested positive for equine flu. The trainer, who had runners at Ayr, Ludlow and Wolverhampton that week, found out after he pulled off the A49 to take a call.

Donald McCain: initially had three horses test positive for equine flu during the outbreak in 2019 Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Officials at the BHA, led by chief executive Nick Rust, chief regulatory officer Brant Dunshea and director of equine welfare David Sykes, sprung into action, with emergency meetings set up. By 11.23pm that night, it was announced that Thursday's British cards were cancelled.

It was familiar territory for Dunshea, who worked for Harness Racing Victoria in 2007 when equine flu struck Australia. He said: "It felt like I was living an identical day to the one I lived 12 years ago."

What happened next?

Another three horses with McCain were found to have equine influenza, so the BHA took the extraordinary step of extending the ban on racing for five more days, making it a six-day shutdown in total.

Speaking to the Racing Post a year after the outbreak, McCain said: "That was heartbreaking. I felt I had shut down the racing industry."

Racing yards that had runners at meetings with the potential equine flu cases went into lockdown, while Newbury suffered a huge blow as its prestigious Super Saturday card was lost.

In total, 23 meetings across Britain were cancelled due to the outbreak.

What about Ireland?

Being a different jurisdiction, racing in Ireland continued as normal, but a ban was put on runners from Britain. The suspension was lifted on February 11.

Naas: gained ITV coverage for its weekend fixture Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Naas held the fort for the weekend's ITV Racing coverage, when contests from its card were broadcast on terrestrial television.

When did the picture improve?

By February 10, more than 700 nasal equine swabs had been taken and they had not uncovered any more positive tests, and during the shutdown around 4,000 tests were sent to the Animal Health Trust.

However, Simon Crisford's yard, which was already among 20 in Newmarket on lockdown, had four positive tests emerge. It meant his string had to exercise in isolation in the afternoons – they were not allowed to use the heath until after 12.30pm.

To the relief of many, the majority of tests contained good news and on the Monday the BHA gave the green light for racing to resume.

When did racing return in Britain?

Racing returned on February 13 – six days after Britain's fixtures were first cancelled – with meetings at Kempton, Musselburgh, Plumpton and Southwell.

On the same day, 22 yards that had remained in lockdown were given the all-clear to saddle runners a day later.

Al Dancer: won the rearranged Betfair Hurdle at Ascot Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The Denman Chase and Betfair Hurdle were salvaged from Newbury's lost card and run on Ascot's Betfair Chase card.

What impact did it have?

In the short term, McCain's yard remained in lockdown before he was allowed to have runners again three weeks after it all began. He was back among the winners on March 1 with the aptly named It's All A Lark at Doncaster.

Bookmakers estimated a loss of £10 million in revenue from the shutdown, while the cancellation was estimated to have cost the racing and betting industries a combined £16.1 million.

At the beginning of 2022, a transitional period began where equine flu vaccine boosters were required every six months, rather than the traditional timeframe of a year. This became permanent at the start of 2023.

Read more:

Trainers urged to play their part if racing is to avoid being shut down by 'unprecedented levels' of equine flu

Hunter chases cancelled as BHA seeks to shield the sport from equine flu - though participants criticise 'snap decision'

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