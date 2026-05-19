Trainers urged to play their part if racing is to avoid being shut down by 'unprecedented levels' of equine flu

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James Given has urged trainers to be hypervigilant on biosecurity with equine influenza more widespread in Britain than when the sport was shut down for six days in 2019.

The BHA took significant precautions when cancelling hunter chases from Wednesday to reduce the risk of cross-contamination between horses in licensed and unlicensed yards, with Given, the regulator's director of equine regulation, safety and welfare, believing the reported equine flu levels in Britain were “the tip of an iceberg”.

While no equine flu cases have been reported in a racing yard during the spring spike in the illness, 37 counties have reported non-thoroughbreds testing positive, compared to 17 counties in 2019.

He said: “We're seeing unprecedented levels of equine influenza in the national herd. The reports are only going to be the tip of an iceberg.

“In the whole of 2025, there were four reported cases in the country. Since April 1, we've had 66 reported cases and there could well be two more.

“I'm asking everyone to play their part here. If we play our part, we've got a chance of getting through this without having to stop racing.”

James Given: "I'm asking everyone to play their part here" Credit: Edward Whitaker

The cancellation of racing in 2019 was estimated to have cost the sport £4 million, prompting the BHA to strengthen its biosecurity at racecourses by not only cancelling hunter chases but also other equine activities such as pony shows this week in an attempt to prevent a similar shutdown.

The most high-profile casualty of the cancellation of hunter chases is Stratford’s fixture next Friday, which marks the final major raceday before the end of the point-to-point season.

Paul Miller, chief executive of the Point-to-Point Authority, said the meeting not going ahead was disappointing, although Britain's point-to-point season will continue until June 7.

“We're extremely disappointed to lose the remaining hunter chases for this season,” he said. “The Stratford hunter chase evening has a number of historic races and will have been targeted by many of our participants.

"Fortunately, our remaining point-to-point fixtures remain unaffected, and we have extended entry deadlines, which will hopefully allow some of the pointers aimed at Stratford to run elsewhere."

A jumps meeting at Plumpton was also lost this month due to an equine flu case in a non-thoroughbred in a yard adjacent to the track and, speaking on the Nick Luck Daily podcast, Given said it was imperative racing yards maintained meticulous biosecurity steps.

“We're shutting the doors we can on racecourses, and it's up to the individuals to consider their own environments as to what they can do to maintain a heightened biosecurity in these difficult times,” he said.

Alongside the measures being taken to protect racing from cross-contamination from unlicensed yards, the BHA said on Monday it was working with Ascot to ensure the royal procession at next month's royal meeting goes ahead without any increased risk, with the racecourse understood to be confident there will be no impact on the use of the King’s horses at the fixture.

A spokesman for the BHA also confirmed that three non-runners at Newcastle on Tuesday, for whom the reason given was "biosecurity precaution", did not relate to equine flu.

Read more:

Hunter chases cancelled as BHA seeks to shield the sport from equine flu - though participants criticise 'snap decision'

What is equine influenza? Everything you need to know about the disease after a rise in cases in Britain

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