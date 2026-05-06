Plumpton hopeful Sunday meeting goes ahead after equine flu and EHV-4 case nearby

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Officials at Plumpton are hopeful Sunday’s meeting will go ahead despite an outbreak of equine influenza and EHV-4 in a nearby yard.

The horse in question is an unvaccinated, non-thoroughbred and will be tested on Wednesday and again on Friday, with the first results expected on Thursday.

The update follows guidance issued two weeks ago by the BHA urging trainers to exercise increased biosecurity measures after a rise in positive cases of equine influenza.

Plumpton clerk of the course Marcus Waters said on Wednesday morning: “Swabs are being taken from the infected horse today and again on Friday, which will give us a clearer, quantitative analysis of the infection.

"From there, the BHA will be able to assess how infectious it is and whether there's any risk to holding racing and to horses in the vicinity.

“The yard has very good quarantine measures in place and, at present, it's an isolated case with no further infections, so we’re hopeful [racing will go ahead], but we have to wait for those results.

“The case involves an unvaccinated, non-thoroughbred horse, and we expect results from the tests tomorrow.”

Equine influenza is a highly contagious illness spread through airborne discharge or indirect contact. Following an outbreak in 2019, horses in training are required to have two vaccinations a year, six months apart, to be eligible to run.

EHV-4 (equine herpesvirus 4) is another contagious respiratory virus that typically causes milder symptoms but can spread quickly in yards.

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