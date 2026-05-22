Trainers' president Hugo Palmer calls for racing to continue despite concerns over spread of equine flu

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Hugo Palmer says he understands the level of concern about the spread of equine flu in Britain but believes putting a stop to racing would be "absurd" given the measures already in place at training yards.

Sixty-eight laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported across 37 British counties, and although none of those has come from a racing yard, the outbreak appears to be spreading at a faster rate compared to 2019, when the sport was shut down for six days and 23 meetings were cancelled.

The BHA's director of equine regulation, James Given, said this week that he did not feel another temporary shutdown for racing was "necessary, because the danger isn't from horses within the licensed herd", and Palmer, president of the National Trainers Federation, agrees the sport should be able to continue because of the low risk equine flu has towards vaccinated thoroughbreds.

He said: "Racing exists in a heavily vaccinated environment, and there should be no risk to the equine population at large through the continuation of racing. What would be absurd is if racing were to be suspended, but people were still going to hunter trials, pony club events, and doing things in an amateur environment.

"Equine influenza is not a notifiable disease – it's not EHV-1 (equine herpesvirus), it's not strangles, where you have to notify the government. We don't have a naive population, the horses are not at risk of death from it, and I think it would be very unlikely if the government were to say there was going to be no movement of equines nationwide. In my mind, that would be the only circumstances under which racing should be shut down."

Palmer, like many other trainers in Britain, is well equipped with biosecurity measures already in place at his yard, and reiterates the health of his horses is the number one priority.

He said: "As I said, we have a heavily vaccinated and careful population, and our horses are at the least risk of catching it or spreading it, in any of the equine populations in this country. A horse's health and their respiratory health are the most important things for the success of a racehorse. Professional and successful trainers already have very high levels of biosecurity in place, and they put a huge emphasis on health.

"While it's very important we continue to do so, and it's right that the BHA should be pointing it out, they're preaching to the choir."

Charlie Longsdon made the decision this week to close his gallops for public use in an attempt to protect the health and wellbeing of the horses in his yard.

Longsdon, who trains just north of Oxford at Chipping Norton, said: "Until we know more, we just have to be sensible. We had a horse come back from the sales yesterday, and he's gone into a separate yard. Hopefully, it'll all be over very quickly, but you just have to be sensible.

"There's definitely a slight worry about it, but at the same time all the thoroughbreds, whether they're in racing, pointing, or pony racing, are vaccinated the same and properly inoculated."

The outbreak has resulted in the BHA this week cancelling all remaining hunter chases for the season, alongside pony racing and other racecourse equine activities, and Longsdon added: "We've got racing ponies around, because my son races, and they're treated just like the racehorses, so there's frustration because they have no racing, but at the same time, you don't want this to risk getting into yards.

"We vaccinate twice a year, and in some yards it's three times because it's such a tight, six-month window. They are very well vaccinated, but that doesn't eliminate the risk, and we still have to be careful. Hopefully, in the next week, we'll have a clear understanding and things might become more normal."

Read these next:

What is equine influenza? Everything you need to know about the disease after a rise in cases in Britain

Goffs criticises 'irresponsible' comments from BHA welfare chief over potential for sales to be a super-spreader event for equine flu

Trainers urged to play their part if racing is to avoid being shut down by 'unprecedented levels' of equine flu

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