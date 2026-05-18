Hunter chases cancelled as British racing takes action against equine flu concerns

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Hunter chases have been cancelled by the BHA as part of attempts to isolate British racing from the continuing increase in cases of equine flu.

Alongside the cancellation, which will impact Stratford’s prestigious hunter chase evening on May 29, other equine activities at racecourses have been suspended with only horses from licensed premises allowed on racecourses as part of heightened biosecurity measures.

The restriction of access to horses outside of licensed yards could potentially impact the royal procession at Royal Ascot next month. However, the BHA said it was “working with Ascot to replicate the biosecurity measures of a licensed premises to enable the royal procession to go ahead without any increased risk”.

No timeframe has been given by the BHA on the measures being in place, but it said in a statement on Monday that "we will continue to work with the racecourses that were due to hold hunter chase contests to discuss other options for potentially replacing the lost races".

James Given, BHA director of equine regulation, safety and welfare, said: “The news today will understandably be disappointing for many people, but levels of equine flu are higher than at any time in recent history and it’s essential that we take all necessary steps to protect the thoroughbred herd.

“These measures follow extensive engagement with independent infectious disease experts about how we further reduce the risk of exposure and ensure the continuity of racing.

“In addition to vaccination, this can be best achieved by preventing the mixing of racehorses with horses and ponies from premises that are not licensed by the BHA, where we have more limited information about their health and vaccination status."

Equine flu cases have been rising in Britain this spring with a further 14 cases reported up to May 16 by the Equine Infectious Disease Surveillance body in Cambridge. While no cases have been reported in thoroughbreds, non-thoroughbreds, including some who had been vaccinated, have been returning positive cases across the country.

Equine flu is a highly contagious illness spread by airborne discharge or via human cross-contamination. A case at a yard adjacent to Plumpton racecourse caused a fixture to be cancelled this month. In 2019, racing was cancelled for six days due to an outbreak of equine flu in racing yards.

As part of measures to mitigate against the spread of the illness, the BHA is also requiring racecourses to increase the period of time between hosting an equine event involving horses from unlicensed premises and a licensed raceday taking place to six days from three.

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