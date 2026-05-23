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Equine Flu

Huntingdon calls off planned gallops morning as a precaution against equine flu

The track's bank holiday Monday meeting has also been brought forward by 90 minutes due to high temperatures

Racing will take place at Huntingdon on Sunday
Huntingdon: gallop morning shelvedCredit: Edward Whitaker
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A proposed gallops morning at Huntingdon on Wednesday, for which many Newmarket-based Flat trainers had already signed up, has been called off by the Jockey Club due to risks surrounding the spread of equine flu.

Nearly 50 horses were due to work at a long-planned work morning at the Cambridgeshire track, which on Monday hosts its final meeting before a return to action in the autumn.

The event was also going to be a fundraiser for Autism In Racing, with participants asked for donations.

A total of 48 horses had been registered to attend, including 20 from trainer Richard Spencer, plus others trained by William Haggas, Oli Rix, Ilka Gansera-Leveque and Mick Appleby. 

Trainers had agreed to have horse passports checked on arrival and to screenshot vaccination details of horses taking part, but it was decided the event should still not go ahead.

Richard Spencer: runs Two Tribes
Richard Spencer: had planned to send a large teamCredit: Edward Whitaker

Clerk of the course Katie Margarson said: “The decision has been taken to cancel the gallops event. We’ve informed the trainers. Arc [Arena Racing Company] cancelled their barrier trials the other day and we are now not going ahead.”

Concerns have grown over the spread of equine flu, with 68 laboratory-confirmed cases reported across 37 British counties, although none of those has come from a racing yard.

Huntingdon's fixture has been brought forward by 90 minutes because of forecast high temperatures. The first race on Monday is now 12.30.

Read more:

Trainers' president Hugo Palmer calls for racing to continue despite concerns over spread of equine flu 

Equine flu outbreak: what you need to know 

Vet Simon Knapp discusses equine flu 

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