World Snooker Championship: Best bets for day four at the Crucible

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World Snooker Championship d ates, start time & TV info

Dates Saturday, April 18 to Monday, May 4

Starts 10am Saturday

Venue Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

TV BBC, TNT Sports & Discovery+

Seven-time Crucible champion Ronnie O’Sullivan and world number one Judd Trump get their World Championship title tilt under way on day four in Sheffield and neither should be taking their first-round rivals lightly.

Qualifiers have proved their sharpness and Trump takes on Gary Wilson, a former semi-finalist at the Crucible, while the Rocket meets a progressive player who upset Jack Lisowski on Judgement Day in He Guoqiang.

The other first-round clash that starts on Tuesday features Chris Wakelin, who takes on another worlds debutant, Liam Pullen.

Best bets for day four of the World Snooker Championship

Over 3.5 centuries in Judd Trump vs Gary Wilson

2pts 6-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

He Guoqiang +4.5 frames on handicap vs Ronnie O’Sullivan

1pt 4-5 general

'The game comes so easily to Zhao that he is well placed to retain his Sheffield crown' – click here to check out Adrian Humphries' outright tips for the World Championship

World Snooker Championship day four predictions

Chris Wakelin vs Liam Pullen predictions

Starts 10am

This is a first for both players as Wakelin is seeded at the Crucible and Pullen makes his main-draw debut and the world number 13 should be too streetwise.

Wakelin was a quarter-finalist last year, recording shock victories over Neil Robertson and Mark Allen before being blown away by Zhao Xintong, and that appears to have taken his game to new heights.

The Rugby cueman won the Scottish Open this season and it looks a tall order for 20-year-old Pullen, who could quite easily succumb to the pressure.

The English youngster deserves serious credit for recording qualifying wins over Thepchaiya Un-Nooh and Noppon Saekgham but this is a different environment and there is little else in the world number 86’s form to suggest he can cause an upset.

Judd Trump vs Gary Wilson predictions

Starts 10am

Seven years ago Judd Trump defeated Wilson 17-11 in the semi-final before taking care of John Higgins in the final to be crowned champion for the first time, and he is desperate to add to his sole Crucible success.

Trump enjoyed a nice preparation at the Tour Championship, where he overcame Mark Allen, Shaun Murphy and Neil Robertson in best-of-19 contests before bumping into a fired-up Zhao Xintong in the final.

It would be something if a surprise if Trump were to crash out given that he has been a first-round casualty only twice in the last 15 years, but Wilson is a ranking event finalist this season at the Wuhan Open and should not be underestimated.

The Tyneside Terror is a relentless scorer, so a tussle with Trump should suit, and he showed great character to edge past Xu Si 10-9 in his final qualifier having seen a 8-4 lead slip to trail 9-8 before getting over the line.

Wilson got the job done with a visit of 126 in the deciding frame and, having also had two breaks of 136, he should be happy with the level his game is at.

Trump’s 10-8 win over Allen in the Tour Championship featured five centuries while the 10-9 win that followed against Murphy had four tons and this could be an all-out attack.

Seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan may not have things all his own way Credit: Tai Chengzhe

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs He Guoqiang predictions

Starts 2.30pm

O’Sullivan has been selective with his appearances this season but his hopes of securing an eighth World Championship title were not done any harm by March’s run to the World Open final.

The Rocket was beaten 10-7 by Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in that title decider in China but there was plenty of promise in his victories prior against Matthew Selt, Murphy, Ryan Day and Wu Yize.

However, Ronnie has had plenty of setbacks this season – Zhou Yuelong dumped him out in the opening round of the UK Championship while he withdrew from the Masters – and much depends on the mood he is in.

He Guoqiang makes his Crucible debut but a 10-5 win over Lisowski in qualifying shows his capabilities and he looks a cool customer who may handle the occasion better than many inexperienced performers before him.

World Snooker Championship first-round draw

Here is the draw for the first round of the 2026 World Snooker Championship.

(1) Zhao Xintong bt Liam Highfield 10-7

(16) Ding Junhui bt David Gilbert 10-5

(9) Xiao Guodong bt Zhou Yuelong 10-6

(8) Shaun Murphy v Fan Zhengyi

(5) John Higgins v Ali Carter

(12) Ronnie O'Sullivan v He Guoqiang

(13) Chris Wakelin v Liam Pullen

(4) Neil Robertson v Pang Junxu

(3) Kyren Wilson v Stan Moody

(14) Mark Allen bt Zhang Anda 10-6

(11) Barry Hawkins btMatthew Stevens 10-4

(6) Mark Williams bt Antoni Kowalski 10-4

(7) Mark Selby v Jak Jones

(10) Wu Yize v Lei Peifan

(15) Si Jiahui v Hossein Vafaei

(2) Judd Trump v Gary Wilson

Seedings in brackets. First round matches are best-of-19-frames and will be played from Saturday, April 18 to Thursday, April 23.

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FAQs

Where is the 2026 World Snooker Championship taking place?

For the 50th year in succession, the 2026 World Snooker Championship will be held at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England.

When is the 2026 World Snooker Championship?

The 2026 World Snooker Championship starts on Saturday, April 18 and runs until Monday, May 4.

Where can I watch the 2026 World Snooker Championship?

Every frame of the 2026 World Snooker Championship will be shown live on the BBC, TNT Sports and HBO Max.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 World Snooker Championship?

Defending champion Zhao Xintong is the general 2-1 favourite to win a second world title in Sheffield, with 2019 winner Judd Trump and snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan, who is attempting to win a record eighth world title, rated among the Chinese ace's biggest threats.

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