British Open predictions, betting tips and odds: Selby set to repeat his Cheltenham heroics
Get tournament details, snooker betting tips, predictions and TV info for the British Open, which starts at the Centaur, Cheltenham, on Monday
British Open date, start time & TV info
Date Monday, September 21 to Sunday, September 28
Starts Qualification 1pm Monday; main draw 10am Tuesday
Venue The Centaur, Cheltenham
TV ITV4
Mark Selby won the British Open 12 months ago, beating John Higgins 10-5 in the final, and the Jester from Leicester is back to defend his title as part of a stellar line-up at The Centaur at Cheltenham Racecourse.
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ding Junhui are the only members of the world's top 16 that won't be cueing up in Gloucestershire, with Judd Trump and Kyren Wilson among the star names in attendance, but 2024 champion Selby will take some stopping.
British Open betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Mark Selby
1pt 8-1 Coral, Ladbrokes
British Open preview
Selby has certainly enjoyed his surroundings at The Centaur over recent times, as not only did he win the event last year, but he also made it all the way to the final in 2023, losing out to Mark Williams on that occasion.
The four-time world champion also reached the quarter-finals when the event was held at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes in 2022, and he looks to be peaking at the right time ahead of this year's tournament.
Runs to the last 16 of the Saudi Arabia Masters and Wuhan Open in his opening two ranking events of the season showed Selby to be in good touch, while he made it to the semi-finals of last week's English Open, where he found Zhou Yuelong too hot.
Selby has been handed a winnable qualifier against fellow Englishman David Grace, a player he has beaten in both previous meetings.
With this being a completely open draw, the Jester could face anyone as the tournament unfolds, but given his recent form and his great affinity with the British Open, he's worth backing to land the 25th ranking-event title of his career.
British Open betting odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on the English Open. Here are the latest tournament betting odds:
|Winner
|Odds
|Judd Trump
|4-1
|Zhao Xintong
|5-1
|Neil Robertson
|13-2
|Mark Selby
|7-1
|Kyren Wilson
|8-1
|Mark Allen
|11-1
|Shaun Murphy
|14-1
|Xiao Guodong
|14-1
|John Higgins
|14-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
FAQs for British Open
When is the British Open?
The British Open starts on Monday, September 22, with the event concluding with the final the following Sunday.
Where is the British Open taking place?
The British Open takes place at the Centaur, at Cheltenham Racecourse.
Who are the favourites for the British Open?
Judd Trump leads the British Open betting market ahead of world champion Zhao Xintong.
