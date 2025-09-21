British Open predictions, betting tips and odds: Selby set to repeat his Cheltenham heroics

British Open date, start time & TV info

Date Monday, September 21 to Sunday, September 28

Starts Qualification 1pm Monday; main draw 10am Tuesday

Venue The Centaur, Cheltenham

TV ITV4

Mark Selby won the British Open 12 months ago, beating John Higgins 10-5 in the final, and the Jester from Leicester is back to defend his title as part of a stellar line-up at The Centaur at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ding Junhui are the only members of the world's top 16 that won't be cueing up in Gloucestershire, with Judd Trump and Kyren Wilson among the star names in attendance, but 2024 champion Selby will take some stopping.

British Open betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Mark Selby

1pt 8-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

British Open preview

Selby has certainly enjoyed his surroundings at The Centaur over recent times, as not only did he win the event last year, but he also made it all the way to the final in 2023, losing out to Mark Williams on that occasion.

The four-time world champion also reached the quarter-finals when the event was held at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes in 2022, and he looks to be peaking at the right time ahead of this year's tournament.

Runs to the last 16 of the Saudi Arabia Masters and Wuhan Open in his opening two ranking events of the season showed Selby to be in good touch, while he made it to the semi-finals of last week's English Open, where he found Zhou Yuelong too hot.

Selby has been handed a winnable qualifier against fellow Englishman David Grace, a player he has beaten in both previous meetings.

With this being a completely open draw, the Jester could face anyone as the tournament unfolds, but given his recent form and his great affinity with the British Open, he's worth backing to land the 25th ranking-event title of his career.

British Open betting odds

Here are the latest tournament betting odds:

Winner Odds Judd Trump 4-1 Zhao Xintong 5-1 Neil Robertson 13-2 Mark Selby 7-1 Kyren Wilson 8-1 Mark Allen 11-1 Shaun Murphy 14-1 Xiao Guodong 14-1 John Higgins 14-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top sports betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

FAQs for British Open

When is the British Open?

The British Open starts on Monday, September 22, with the event concluding with the final the following Sunday.

Where is the British Open taking place?

The British Open takes place at the Centaur, at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Who are the favourites for the British Open?

Judd Trump leads the British Open betting market ahead of world champion Zhao Xintong.

