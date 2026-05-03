World Snooker Championship final predictions: Wu Yize may have too much for Shaun Murphy

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World Snooker Championship final d ates, start time & TV info

Dates Sunday, May 3 to Monday, May 4

Venue Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

TV BBC, TNT Sports & HBO Max

A thrilling Snooker World Championship reaches its climax this weekend, with the final getting underway at the Crucible on Sunday afternoon.

There has been plenty of drama already and that is unlikely to stop in a final between Chinese youngster Wu Yize and 2005 champion Shaun Murphy, who both won gruelling semi-finals to book their spot in the showpiece.

Best bets for the World Snooker Championship final

Wu Yize

3pts 10-11 Hills

World Snooker Championship final predictions

Shaun Murphy vs Wu Yize predictions

Starts 1pm Sunday

The floodgates look to have opened in Sheffield as, just one year on from Zhao Xintong becoming the first player from his nation to win the Snooker World Championship, another Chinese cueman seems likely to land the Crucible crown.

Wu Yize has long been touted as the next big star of the sport and after landing a maiden title with the International Championship in November, he can cap his breakout campaign with the biggest prize of them all.

The 22-year-old talent showed great resilience in his semi-final with Mark Allen, winning the final three frames to prevail after being 16-14 down, and that should serve him well in a final against another seasoned player.

His opponent, Shaun Murphy, won the World Championship in 2005 and has been runner-up three times since, so the Magician certainly has the psychological edge when it comes to experience.

However, experience may not be enough to outweigh quality. Murphy was excellent in his semi-final against John Higgins but Yize was equally brilliant against Allen and his ability to build big breaks means he may be hard to stop in the Crucible climax.

Yize managed 17 breaks of 50 points or more against Allen and that ability to rack up high scores should help him take the game away from his English rival, who was comfortably beaten 6-2 when the pair met in the Masters in January.

Sceptics will say the nerves will kick in for the Chinese youngster but they didn’t for Murphy, a qualifier, 21 years ago and they haven’t yet crept in for Yize at the Crucible either.

There is every chance the final is a lengthy one and that should only increase the 2022 Rookie of the Year’s chances as he has thrived in gruelling games in Sheffield.

Yize showed great mental strength to prevail 17-16 in a semi-final which included a 100-minute frame – the longest in World Championship history – and held his nerve to beat four-time champion Mark Selby 13-11 in the last 16.

Both of those results prove he can hold his own despite his tender age and there is plenty of reason to believe that Yize will claim the £500,000 prize over the next couple of days.

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FAQs

Where is the 2026 World Snooker Championship taking place?

For the 50th year in succession, the 2026 World Snooker Championship will be held at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England.

When is the 2026 World Snooker Championship?

The 2026 World Snooker Championship started on Saturday, April 18 and runs until Monday, May 4.

Where can I watch the 2026 World Snooker Championship?

Every frame of the 2026 World Snooker Championship will be shown live on the BBC, TNT Sports and HBO Max.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 World Snooker Championship?

Wu Yize is the narrow 10-11 favourite while Shaun Murphy is an even-money shot.

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