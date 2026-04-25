World Snooker Championship: Best bets for day nine at the Crucible

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World Snooker Championship d ates, start time & TV info

Dates Saturday, April 18 to Monday, May 4

Venue Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

TV BBC, TNT Sports & Discovery+

Four-time Crucible king Mark Selby is out to land a fifth World Championship crown, but 22-year-old star Wu Yize has eyes on a quarter-final spot.

Best bets for day nine of the World Snooker Championship

Wu Yize

2pts 13-8 bet365

World Snooker Championship day nine predictions

Mark Selby vs Wu Yize predictions

Starts 10am

Four-time World Champion Mark Selby has been heralded as the Crucible king, but the Jester could be dethroned by second-round opponent Wu Yize.

Of course, picking up four Sheffield crowns is a phenomenal effort, but the latest of the triumphs came in 2021 and the last couple of years have yielded a pair of first-round defeats.

Selby collected the UK Championship and Champions of Champions titles this season, but the most recent of those victories came in December and there hasn’t been much success since.

Joe O’Connor and Ben Woolaston are the two players to have taken out the 42-year-old in the last two years of World Championship action, and while the Jester cruised past Jak Jones in round one of this season’s Sheffield showpiece, the Welshman was well below par and offered little resistance.

Selby made only two breaks of more than 50 in his opening Crucible contest, and having multiple opportunities to win frames is not a luxury the Jester is likely to have against Yize.

The 22-year-old Chinese sensation destroyed his compatriot Lei Peifan 10-2 in round one, nailing a string of big breaks.

Yize made knocks of 58, 67, 68, 85, 92, 93, 105 and 116 in an impressive performance as you’re likely to see at the Crucible.

The victory over Peifan was his first World Championship success but Yize didn’t play badly when losing 10-8 to Mark Williams last year and Yize is now an International Championship winner and Masters semi-finalist.

Selby is unlikely to be as easy to overcome as Peifan was but Yize is a tough potter to contain who is likely to be good enough, often enough, to outscore and beat the Jester.

World Snooker Championship second-round draw

Here is the draw for the second round of the 2026 World Snooker Championship.

(1) Zhao Xintong v (16) Ding Junhui

(9) Xiao Guodong v (8) Shaun Murphy

(5) John Higgins (12) v Ronnie O'Sullivan

(13) Chris Wakelin v (4) Neil Robertson

(3) Kyren Wilson v (14) Mark Allen

(11) Barry Hawkins v (6) Mark Williams

(7) Mark Selby v (10) Wu Yize

Hossein Vafaei v (2) Judd Trump

Seedings in brackets. Second-round matches are the best-of-25-frames.

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FAQs

Where is the 2026 World Snooker Championship taking place?

For the 50th year in succession, the 2026 World Snooker Championship will be held at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England.

When is the 2026 World Snooker Championship?

The 2026 World Snooker Championship started on Saturday, April 18 and runs until Monday, May 4.

Where can I watch the 2026 World Snooker Championship?

Every frame of the 2026 World Snooker Championship will be shown live on the BBC, TNT Sports and HBO Max.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 World Snooker Championship?

Defending champion Zhao Xintong began as the general 2-1 favourite to win a second world title in Sheffield, with 2019 winner Judd Trump and snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan, who is attempting to win a record eighth world title, rated among the Chinese ace's biggest threats.

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