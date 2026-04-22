World Snooker Championship: Best bets for day six at the Crucible

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World Snooker Championship d ates, start time & TV info

Dates Saturday, April 18 to Monday, May 4

Venue Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

TV BBC, TNT Sports & Discovery+

This is when the business begins at the World Championship and the two second-round matches starting at the iconic Crucible Theatre on Thursday are all-seeded affairs.

Getting through the opening round at any cost is all that matters for snooker’s elite and that was the case for 2005 champion Shaun Murphy, who edged past Fan Zhengyi in a nervy final-frame decider.

The Magician takes on Xiao Guodong in the last 16 while 2024 Crucible champion Kyren Wilson, who was pushed hard in a 10-7 win over main-draw debutant Stan Moody in his opening assignment, renews rivalry with two-time semi-finalist Mark Allen.

Best bets for day six of the World Snooker Championship

Over 3.5 centuries in Xiao Guodong vs Shaun Murphy

2pts 8-13 bet365, BoyleSports

Mark Allen to have the highest break vs Kyren Wilson

1pt 11-10 Hills

World Snooker Championship day six predictions

Xiao Guodong vs Shaun Murphy predictions

Starts 1pm

It was far from vintage Murphy in his 10-9 win over Fan Zhengyi in round one but he is the type to grow into Sheffield’s showpiece event and last-16 rival Xiao is aiming to make the last eight of the World Championship for the first time.

Xiao has taken his game to new heights in recent seasons, winning two ranking-event titles, and caused plenty of problems for John Higgins in a gut-wrenching 13-12 defeat at this stage last season.

Murphy has not reached the last eight since making his fourth World Championship final appearance in 2021 but has enjoyed a strong campaign, winning the British Open and finishing runner-up at the Xi'an Grand Prix and the German Masters.

The Magician showed his quality with a break of 140 against Fan and better is likely to be required against Xiao, who produced contributions of 128, 122 and 115 in a 10-6 victory over Chinese compatriot Zhou Yuelong.

Murphy will know he can up his game as he pushed world number one Judd Trump close in a 10-9 Tour Championship quarter-final defeat earlier this month and that was a high-quality affair featuring two centuries apiece.

These players like to attack and when they last locked horns in a Wuhan Open quarter-final in 2024 there were four centuries in a 5-1 victory for Xiao, who has made a total of nine tons in his last five matches.

Kyren Wilson vs Mark Allen predictions

Starts 7pm

Wilson reeled off seven frames in a row to produce a superb fightback from 7-3 down in his opening clash with an inexperienced Moody, but the 2024 champion will need to make a stronger start if he is to justify favouritism against Allen.

The Warrior needed to call upon all of his past experiences in round one but Moody was ultimately punished for his inability to turn tricky balls down and Allen won’t be so naive.

Wilson has had well-documented struggles with his cue this season and they came to the fore against Moody, with the world number two stating that a lack of cue control is limiting his ability to perform.

Allen may well be able to capitalise on that and he finished his first-round clash with Zhang Anda like a man on a mission, sealing a 10-6 victory with breaks of 140, 129 and 109.

Wilson’s battling qualities and desire to win will continue to make him a threat but breaks of 77 and 63 were his only two noticeable contributions in round one and the Pistol may produce the bulk of the heavy scoring.

World Snooker Championship second-round draw

Here is the draw for the second round of the 2026 World Snooker Championship.

(1) Zhao Xintong v (16) Ding Junhui

(9) Xiao Guodong v (8) Shaun Murphy

(5) John Higgins (12) v Ronnie O'Sullivan or He Guoqiang

(13) Chris Wakelin v (4) Neil Robertson or Pang Junxu

(3) Kyren Wilson v (14) Mark Allen

(11) Barry Hawkins v (6) Mark Williams

(7) Mark Selby or Jak Jones v (10) Wu Yize

(15) Si Jiahui or Hossein Vafaei v (2) Judd Trump

Seedings in brackets. Second-round matches are the best-of-25-frames.

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FAQs

Where is the 2026 World Snooker Championship taking place?

For the 50th year in succession, the 2026 World Snooker Championship will be held at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England.

When is the 2026 World Snooker Championship?

The 2026 World Snooker Championship started on Saturday, April 18 and runs until Monday, May 4.

Where can I watch the 2026 World Snooker Championship?

Every frame of the 2026 World Snooker Championship will be shown live on the BBC, TNT Sports and HBO Max.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 World Snooker Championship?

Defending champion Zhao Xintong began as the general 2-1 favourite to win a second world title in Sheffield, with 2019 winner Judd Trump and snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan, who is attempting to win a record eighth world title, rated among the Chinese ace's biggest threats.

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