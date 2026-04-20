World Snooker Championship: Best bets for day three at the Crucible

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

World Snooker Championship d ates, start time & TV info

Dates Saturday, April 18 to Monday, May 4

Starts 10am Saturday

Venue Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

TV BBC, TNT Sports & Discovery+

There are a trio of first-round matches starting on day three of the World Snooker Championship with three short-priced favourites on the card.

The morning action pits former world champion Kyren Wilson against Crucible debutant Stan Moody, while the exciting Wu Yize meets Peifan Lei in the afternoon and 2005 Crucible hero Shaun Murphy plays Fan Zhengyi in the evening.

Best bets for day three of the World Snooker Championship

Stan Moody +3.5 frames

2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Shaun Murphy -3.5 frames

1pt 11-10 bet365

'The game comes so easily to Zhao that he is well placed to retain his Sheffield crown' – click here to check out Adrian Humphries' outright tips for the World Championship

World Snooker Championship day three predictions

Kyren Wilson vs Stan Moody predictions

Starts 10am

Kyren Wilson lifted his first World Championship title in 2024, and while he is fancied to progress past first-round opponent Stan Moody in Sheffield this year, the Warrior could be drawn into a battle.

It was hero to zero for Wilson at the Crucible last year as he was beaten at the first hurdle by Lei Peifan in a deciding frame.

The Kettering cueman is a strong favourite to beat Moody in his opener, but handicap backers should tread carefully as the 34-year-old has not hit the heights he did two years ago this season.

The 2024 Crucible king failed to even qualify for the one-year ranking list Tour Championship and Players Championship events, while he was a first-round casualty at the UK Championship.

Wilson won the prestigious Masters at Alexandra Palace in January, where he gave a reminder of his qualities when he is on top form, but he has failed to reach a ranking semi-final this season and there is every chance he will be pushed hard by Moody.

The 19-year-old from Halifax has enjoyed the most successful season of his burgeoning career, making two major quarter-finals, and he qualified for the Crucible with wins over Robbie Williams and Jiang Jun.

Moody may struggle to get over the line on his Crucible debut but this rising star of the baize should be able to stay in touch with Wilson in receipt of 3.5 frames on the handicap in what looks an intriguing contest.

Wu Yize vs Lei Peifan predictions

Starts 2.30pm

Wu Yize enjoyed a breakout success when landing the International Championship in November and the Chinese star has also made the last four at the Masters, World Open and Welsh Open in an encouraging campaign.

Wu should have high hopes of a good run in Sheffield, although the 22-year-old's two previous visits to the Crucible have ended in first-round losses to Mark Williams and Neil Robertson.

His first-round opponent Lei Peifan cruised to qualifying wins over Jordan Brown and Ryan Day and last season's Scottish Open champion beat Kyren Wilson before running Crucible king Zhao Xintong close in Sheffield last year, and the prices look correct for this all-Chinese affair.

Shaun Murphy is eyeing a second-round spot

Shaun Murphy vs Fan Zhengyi predictions

Starts 7pm

A player of Shaun Murphy's calibre should probably have won more than one world title, but the 2005 champion can get his bid for a second Crucible crown off to a flying start against Fan Zhengyi.

It has been a productive campaign for the 43-year-old, who won the British Open and finished runner-up in the Xi'an Grand Prix and German Masters.

Sheffield has been an unhappy hunting ground for Murphy over the last few years, but the Magician reached the final in 2021 and he is a major title threat when on song.

Fan is yet to win a match at the Crucible, where he has suffered heavy defeats to Mark Allen on both of his previous visits.

The Pistol is more than double Murphy's price in the title betting which shows the size of the task facing the Chinese cueman. Back the Magician to make light of a 3.5-frame handicap line.

World Snooker Championship first-round draw

Here is the draw for the first round of the 2026 World Snooker Championship.

(1) Zhao Xintong bt Liam Highfield 10-7

(16) Ding Junhui v David Gilbert

(9) Xiao Guodong v Zhou Yuelong

(8) Shaun Murphy v Fan Zhengyi

(5) John Higgins v Ali Carter

(12) Ronnie O'Sullivan v He Guoqiang

(13) Chris Wakelin v Liam Pullen

(4) Neil Robertson v Pang Junxu

(3) Kyren Wilson v Stan Moody

(14) Mark Allen bt Zhang Anda 10-6

(11) Barry Hawkins v Matthew Stevens

(6) Mark Williams v Antoni Kowalski

(7) Mark Selby v Jak Jones

(10) Wu Yize v Lei Peifan

(15) Si Jiahui v Hossein Vafaei

(2) Judd Trump v Gary Wilson

Seedings in brackets. First round matches are best-of-19-frames and will be played from Saturday, April 18 to Thursday, April 23.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

FAQs

Where is the 2026 World Snooker Championship taking place?

For the 50th year in succession, the 2026 World Snooker Championship will be held at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England.

When is the 2026 World Snooker Championship?

The 2026 World Snooker Championship starts on Saturday, April 18 and runs until Monday, May 4.

Where can I watch the 2026 World Snooker Championship?

Every frame of the 2026 World Snooker Championship will be shown live on the BBC, TNT Sports and HBO Max.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 World Snooker Championship?

Defending champion Zhao Xintong is the general 2-1 favourite to win a second world title in Sheffield, with 2019 winner Judd Trump and snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan, who is attempting to win a record eighth world title, rated among the Chinese ace's biggest threats.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.