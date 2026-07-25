Shanghai Masters predictions, odds and snooker betting tips: Resolute Selby should take all the beating

Shanghai Masters date, start time & TV info

Date Monday, July 27 20026

Starts 2.30am

Venue Luwan Indoor Stadium, Shanghai, China

TV Live on TNT Sports 1, 7am & 12.30pm

Best bet

M Selby to win Shanghai Masters

1pt each-way 12-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Shanghai Masters prediction

The new snooker season starts with a new Chinese world champion after Wu Yize followed in the footsteps of Zhao Xintong to be crowned king of Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre in May.

Zhao reached the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters last year and many eyes will be on Wu this time.

This is one of China’s most prestigious tournaments and the home crowd will be baying for a local winner. However, only Ding Junhui, in 2013 and 2016, has answered that call.

It is plausible that the pressure of the vociferous Shanghai crowd and playing this important invitational event on home soil will do few favours for the Chinese contingent.

In the nine runnings of this tournament since 2014, eight have been won by Englishmen with Ronnie O’Sullivan having prevailed on five of those occasions.

The veteran O’Sullivan may be on a slight downward trajectory these days and Mark Selby, who was beaten in the semi-finals in the last three years, can land a second Shanghai crown.

Selby won the UK Champion­ship last season and looked close to his best at times as he also claimed trophies in the Champions of Champions and Championship League.

He lost 13-11 to Wu in Sheffield and might have landed a fifth world crown had he survived that outing.

Rust is rarely a concern for the gritty Jester from Leicester and he can start the season in style with Zhou Yuelong, Shaun Murphy and then probably Wu standing in his way in the coming days.

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