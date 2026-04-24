World Snooker Championship: Best bets for day eight at the Crucible

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World Snooker Championship d ates, start time & TV info

Dates Saturday, April 18 to Monday, May 4

Venue Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

TV BBC, TNT Sports & Discovery+

Which of the legends of the Class of ‘92 has more left to give on the World Championship stage?

We will find out in round two of this year's Crucible showpiece as seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan takes on four-time winner John Higgins in a blockbusting last-16 clash.

Best bets for day eight of the World Snooker Championship

Chris Wakelin

3pts 2-1 bet365, Boyles

Hossein Vafaei

0.5pts 9-2 general

Hossein Vafaei +5.5

2pts 8-11 Hills

Over 3.5 centuries in John Higgins v Ronnie O'Sullivan

1pt 4-7 bet365

World Snooker Championship day eight predictions

Neil Robertson vs Chris Wakelin predictions

Starts 10am

Neil Robertson is 4-9 to beat Chris Wakelin at the last-16 stage and that looks a mighty short price. The Thunder from Down Under lacked fluency in a 10-6 first-round success over Pang Junxu and needed multiple opportunities to get frames on the board.

The 44-year-old has been beaten in the opening two rounds in 11 of his 20 previous visits to Sheffield and his last three Crucible efforts have yielded only two victories.

Of course, Robertson landed the biggest prize in 2010, but the Australian is certainly an underachiever at the World Championship.

Wakelin beat Robbo 10-8 in the first-round at the Crucible 12 months ago and the Rugby potter then produced an incredible performance to silence Mark Allen in round two.

The 34-year-old fell to eventual champion Zhao Xintong in the quarter-finals, but Wakelin is a top-level performer and rates a huge price at 2-1.

Hossein Vafaei vs Judd Trump predictions

Starts 2.30pm

Judd Trump is second-favourite to land this year’s World Championship and the Ace made smooth progress to beat Gary Wilson 10-5 in round one.

The 36-year-old has won 35 ranking event titles and has started seven seasons inside the top-two positions in the world rankings, but his career has yielded only one World Championship success.

Trump has failed to progress past the quarter-finals in ten of his 16 previous visits to the Crucible and it’s pretty clear that the Bristol potter struggles to perform at the Crucible.

Hossein Vafaei has been prevented from showing his best this season but that’s to the benefit of punters, who can take advantage of the market underrating the Iranian.

Clearly, the 31-year-old's priorities have been elsewhere with the ongoing conflict in his homeland but Vafaei was superb when beating Si Jiahui 10-3 in round one.

Vafaei won nine frames on the spin from 3-1 down and produced eight breaks of more than 50 in 13 first-round frames.

The Iranian has the ability to trouble Trump and there could be a Crucible shock on the cards.

John Higgins vs Ronnie O'Sullivan predictions

Starts 7pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan and John Higgins have collected 11 World Championship titles between them and the two greats can deliver another Crucible thriller.

The Rocket breezed past He Guoqiang 10-2 in round one and the seven-time Crucible king made three centuries on the way.

That performance, and O'Sullivan's ability, is enough to make him favourite against Higgins but the Wizard of Wishaw still has the magic to make him a seriously dangerous opponent.

The Class of '92 legends have met six times at the World Championship and those matches have finished with scorelines of 17-11, 13-10, 13-9, 18-14, 17-9 and 13-12.

Plenty of frames in this best-of-25-rack last-16 tie should mean lots of big breaks and playing over 3.5 centuries looks the best option in this match.

World Snooker Championship second-round draw

Here is the draw for the second round of the 2026 World Snooker Championship.

(1) Zhao Xintong v (16) Ding Junhui

(9) Xiao Guodong v (8) Shaun Murphy

(5) John Higgins (12) v Ronnie O'Sullivan

(13) Chris Wakelin v (4) Neil Robertson

(3) Kyren Wilson v (14) Mark Allen

(11) Barry Hawkins v (6) Mark Williams

(7) Mark Selby v (10) Wu Yize

Hossein Vafaei v (2) Judd Trump

Seedings in brackets. Second-round matches are the best-of-25-frames.

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FAQs

Where is the 2026 World Snooker Championship taking place?

For the 50th year in succession, the 2026 World Snooker Championship will be held at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England.

When is the 2026 World Snooker Championship?

The 2026 World Snooker Championship started on Saturday, April 18 and runs until Monday, May 4.

Where can I watch the 2026 World Snooker Championship?

Every frame of the 2026 World Snooker Championship will be shown live on the BBC, TNT Sports and HBO Max.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 World Snooker Championship?

Defending champion Zhao Xintong began as the general 2-1 favourite to win a second world title in Sheffield, with 2019 winner Judd Trump and snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan, who is attempting to win a record eighth world title, rated among the Chinese ace's biggest threats.

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