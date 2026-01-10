Masters snooker predictions, betting tips and odds: Path clear for Robertson to strike

Masters d ate, start time & TV info

Date Sunday January 11 - Sunday January 18

Starts 1pm Sunday

Venue Alexandra Palace, London

TV BBC, TNT Sports & Discovery+

Masters betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Neil Robertson to win the Masters

2pts each-way 13-2 Coral, Ladbrokes



Barry Hawkins to win the Masters

1pt each-way 28-1 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Masters preview

The Masters starts at Alexandra Palace at lunchtime on Sunday, but eight-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will not be in this year's line-up. The Rocket withdrew from the top-16 tournament late on Friday night and the 50-year-old's absence could open the door for Neil Robertson to take the title.

The Australian was due to meet O'Sullivan in round one in north London and the Thunder from Down Under was 10-11 to win that match and 8-1 on the outright market prior to the Rocket's exit.

Robertson is now 2-5 to beat Chris Wakelin in round one and move into the quarter-finals, where he would meet either Kyren Wilson or Si Jiahui, and while the 43-year-old Melbourne cueman has tightened in the market, the 13-2 on offer still looks to hold some value.

Robertson took the lucrative Saudi Arabia Masters crown in August and also reached the final of the Riyadh Season Championship. There have been last-four runs in the UK Championship and Champion of Champions and Robertson has delivered big efforts in major competitions this term.

Those performances indicate that Robbo has been capable of performing somewhere approaching his peak in recent tournaments, and with a nice path to the last four at Alexandra Palace he has a clear route to the latter stages of the event.

Potential second-round opponents Wilson and Si have been struggling for form, while fancied runners Judd Trump and Zhao Xintong are housed in the opposite half of the draw.

At 13-2, Robertson rates a solid each-way play.

The Hawk is set to swoop Credit: George Wood

Barry Hawkins fell victim to the Rocket in the final of the 2016 Masters and another big effort from the Hawk, 46, cannot be dismissed.

The Londoner, who now resides in Kent, also finished runner-up in the 2022 running of this invitational event and he doesn’t look a mile off that level at this stage of his career.

Hawkins reached the final of the UK Championship and German Masters last season and looks well capable of a deep run at Ally Pally.

The downside for Hawkins is that Trump and Zhao are lurking in the same half of the draw. However, Trump is no good thing to reach the semi-finals, where the Hawk could be waiting, and Zhao has been inconsistent since his World Championship triumph last year.

The 28-1 on offer about Hawkins looks worthy of each-way support.

Masters betting odds

Here are the latest odds for the Masters



Odds Judd Trump 7-2 Mark Selby 5-1 Zhao Xintong

9-2 Neil Robertson 13-2 Kyren Wilson 10-1 Shaun Murphy 11-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

