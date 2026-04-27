World Snooker Championship: Best bets for day 11 at the Crucible

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World Snooker Championship d ates, start time & TV info

Dates Saturday, April 18 to Monday, May 4

Venue Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

TV BBC, TNT Sports & Discovery+

Defending world Champion Zhao Xintong is only three victories away from a successful defence of his title and calling time on the Crucible curse.

No first-time World Champion has ever held onto the Sheffield showpiece the following year since the tournament moved to the Crucible 1977, but Xintong faces a tough test against Shaun Murphy if he is going to defy that hoodoo.

Elsewhere, experienced performers clash when Mark Allen and Barry Hawkins meet in a last-eight showdown.

Best bets for day 11 of the World Snooker Championship

Shaun Murphy

1pt 2-1 bet365

Barry Hawkins

1pt 11-10 general

World Snooker Championship day 11 predictions

Zhao Xintong vs Shaun Murphy predictions

Starts 10am

Zhao Xintong is closing in on back-to-back World Championship titles, but the Cyclone could be blown away by quarter-final opponent Shaun Murphy.

The Chinese star was long odds-on to beat Liam Highfield and Ding Junhui in the opening two rounds of Crucible action, and while the 29-year-old has got the job done Xintong's performances haven't matched market expectations.

The Cylone could beat qualifier Highfield, who is 57th on the one-year ranking list and has never won a game at Crucible, 10-7 in and that was not a convincing effort.

Ding Junhui kept tabs on the world champion for much of their second-round tie before Xintong drew clear, but the 29-year-old made only one knock of more than 50 in the final nine frames of that contest and it wasn't a break-building blitz which got the Cyclone home.

Those are two unconvincing performances, and if the world champion delivers another, he will lose to Murphy.

The Magician was a narrow 10-9 winner against Fan Zhengyi in round one, but the 43-year-old rattled in four centuries and a further six breaks of 50 or more to crush Xiao Guodong 13-3 at the last-16 stage.

Goudong and Fan are certainly not inferior opponents compared to Highfield and Ding, so there are no questions on Murphy having had an easy path to the quarter-finals.

The level of performance the Magician has shown in this World Championship makes the 2-1 on offer about Murphy beating the defending Sheffield star look good value.

Mark Allen vs Barry Hawkins predictions

Starts 10am

Barry Hawkins is a five-time World Championship semi-finalist and the 2013 Crucible runner-up can swoop on another last-four place by beating Mark Allen.

The Kent cueman produced a fantastic performance to beat last year's finalist Mark Williams 13-9 in round two and a cluster of excellent breaks helped Hawkins control the Welsh Potting Machine.

The Hawk made five knocks of 73, 63, 66, 113 and 59 to win five consecutive frames, and that success followed an impressive opening victory over Matthew Stevens.

Hawkins has the tactical acumen and temperament to compete with Allen in all departments and this season's Welsh Open champion appears more likely to get near his peak in the quarter-finals.

Allen downed Kyren Wilson in a rollercoaster last-16 tie, but the Warrior has been in pretty poor form for the last few months and the standard of the success may have been overstated.

The Antrim ace hasn't been past the quarter-finals in any of his last 12 visits to Sheffield and at 11-10, Hawkins looks to have been underrated in this last-eight tie.

World Snooker Championship quarter-final draw

Here is the draw for the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Snooker Championship.

(1) Zhao Xintong v (8) Shaun Murphy

(5) John Higgins v (13) Chris Wakelin or (4) Neil Robertson

(14) Mark Allen v (11) Barry Hawkins

(10) Wu Yize v Hossein Vafaei or (2) Judd Trump

Seedings in brackets. Quarter-final matches are the best-of-25-frames.

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FAQs

Where is the 2026 World Snooker Championship taking place?

For the 50th year in succession, the 2026 World Snooker Championship will be held at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England.

When is the 2026 World Snooker Championship?

The 2026 World Snooker Championship started on Saturday, April 18 and runs until Monday, May 4.

Where can I watch the 2026 World Snooker Championship?

Every frame of the 2026 World Snooker Championship will be shown live on the BBC, TNT Sports and HBO Max.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 World Snooker Championship?

Defending champion Zhao Xintong began as the general 2-1 favourite to win a second world title in Sheffield, with 2019 winner Judd Trump and snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan, who is attempting to win a record eighth world title, rated among the Chinese ace's biggest threats.

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