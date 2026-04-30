World Snooker Championship semi-finals predictions: Mark Allen looks set to take down Wu Yize

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World Snooker Championship d ates, start time & TV info

Dates Saturday, April 18 to Monday, May 4

Venue Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

TV BBC, TNT Sports & Discovery+

It has been a World Championship full of thrills and spills and the Crucible curse struck again when defending Sheffield star Zhao Xintong was beaten 13-10 by Shaun Murphy yesterday.

The 2005 world champion moves onto a semi-final against four-time world champion John Higgins, while Mark Allen meets Wu Yize for a place in the showpiece Sheffield final.

Best bets for the World Snooker Championship semi-finals

John Higgins

1pt 11-10 general

Mark Allen

2pta 13-10 general

World Snooker Championship semi-final predictions

Mark Allen vs Wu Yize predictions

Starts 7pm

Mark Allen and Wu Yize are both aiming for a first World Championship final appearance and it's the Pistol who looks a bet to move one match away from a maiden Crucible title.

The Northern Irishman made three century breaks to beat Barry Hawkins 13-11 in the quarter-finals, and although that last-eight contest ended following an awful error from the Hawk, it was one of the highest quality games played in Sheffield this year.

Allen had previously got past Kyren Wilson and Zhang Anda, so it's fair to say he has negotiated a difficult path in Sheffield this year.

Winning a World Championship semi-final would be new territory for Allen, but he is a former Masters and UK Championship king and that experience should help the 40-year-old handle the occasion.

Yize was a comfortable 13-8 quarter-final winner against Hossein Vafaei, but the 22-year-old was handed plenty of opportunities in that last-eight tie and Vafaei probably won his own personal World Championship when beating Judd Trump previously.

The Chinese cueman, who wasn't in sparkling form when downing Mark Selby in round two, now takes on a similarly tough match player and his lack of experience at the business end at the Crucible could be exposed.

Allen is far more likely to give his best in this contest and the Antrim ace is overpriced at 13-10.

Shaun Murphy vs John Higgins

Starts 1pm

John Higgins has beaten Ali Carter, Ronnie O’Sullivan, and Neil Robertson to reach an astonishing 12th World Championship semi-final, and the Wizard of Wishaw may not be done yet.

The 50-year-old had to battle back from 9-6 down against Robertson in the quarter-finals, and the four-time world champion trailed the Rocket 9-4 before turning that last-16 tie around to win 13-12.

Higgins was close to his peak in the final session against O’Sullivan, and while it hasn't always been vintage snooker for the 50-year-old, the Scot is finding a way to win.

The Wizard dug in to beat Robertson from an unpromising position in the quarter-finals. With a low standard of snooker at this year's World Championship, Higgins' battling nature, tactical acumen, and experience may be enough to carry him to a fifth Crucible crown.

Shaun Murphy defeated the defending Sheffield star Zhao Xintong 13-10 at the last-eight stage, but the Magician failed to make a single century break and could manage only nine knocks of more than 50 in 23 frames.

The 2005 Crucible king was more fluent against Xiao Guodong in round two, but that came with little to no resistance, and Higgins will not give Murphy chances to flow. At 11-10, the Scot is fancied to fight his way into a ninth World Championship final.

World Snooker Championship semi-final draw

Here is the draw for the semi-finals of the 2026 World Snooker Championship:

(8) Shaun Murphy v (5) John Higgins

(14) Mark Allen v (10) Wu Yize

Seedings in brackets. Semi-final matches are the best-of-33-frames.

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FAQs

Where is the 2026 World Snooker Championship taking place?

For the 50th year in succession, the 2026 World Snooker Championship will be held at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England.

When is the 2026 World Snooker Championship?

The 2026 World Snooker Championship started on Saturday, April 18 and runs until Monday, May 4.

Where can I watch the 2026 World Snooker Championship?

Every frame of the 2026 World Snooker Championship will be shown live on the BBC, TNT Sports and HBO Max.

Who are the favourites to win the 2026 World Snooker Championship?

Shaun Murphy and Wu Yize are the 9-4 joint-favourites, but John Higgins isn't far behind at 7-2 and Mark Allen is a 4-1 shot.

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