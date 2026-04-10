Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs: Brewers can boost their survival hopes

Best Saturday EFL bets

All matches kick off from 12.30pm on Saturday

Best bets

Burton

3pts 17-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Southampton

2pts 4-5 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Bristol Rovers

2pts 21-20 general

Crewe or draw double chance

1pt 11-10 bet365

Dan Childs's Saturday EFL acca



Southampton 4-5

Blackpool 10-11

Burton 17-20

Cambridge 10-11

£1 acca returns £12.15 with Coral, Ladbrokes

Dan Saturday B et Builder

Barnet vs Barrow



Kabongo Tshimanga to score the first goal

Barnet's first choice centre-forward has scored four goals in his last four appearances and can break the deadlock against Barrow in a key game for both sides.

Over 2 goals

The Bees won 5-2 at Fleetwood on Monday and their clash against Barrow could be another high-scoring affair.

Both teams to score

Barrow have scored 25 goals on their League Two travels and they can find the net in north London.

Pays out at 14-1 with bet365

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Burton vs AFC Wimbledon predictions

Burton have spent the majority of the season battling against relegation from League One but they can take a huge step towards safety by defeating fellow strugglers AFC Wimbledon at the Pirelli Stadium.

Home form has been key for the Brewers, who have registered eight of their 12 league wins at their Staffordshire base.

Gary Bowyer's side are just two points outside the relegation zone with four games to play, but they have a wonderful opportunity against AFC Wimbledon, who are out of form, taking just one point from the last six games, and troubled by injuries.

Until recently the Wombles would have been highly satisfied with their efforts. They began March with home victories over Northampton (1-0) and Blackpool (4-1) to reach 49 points with 11 games left to play.

However, Johnnie Jackson's side soon developed a losing habit and the Easter period was a disaster with defeats away to Lincoln (1-0) and at home to Luton (3-0) compounded by injuries to central defenders Ryan Johnson, Joe Lewis and Patrick Bauer.

The Londoners were uncompetitive in the Luton game – losing the shot count 24 to six – and their sudden deterioration in performance is a major concern with only four points separating them from the relegation zone.

Jackson's team may need just one more victory to get to a safe total but it is unlikely to arrive this weekend.

Southampton vs Derby predictions

Southampton are the form team in the Championship and they can continue their promotion charge by defeating Derby in a key contest at the St Mary's Stadium.

Tonda Eckert's side caught the attention of a wider audience last Saturday with a superb 2-1 victory at home to Arsenal in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

There were joyous celebrations after the game, but Southampton retained their focus and passed a more important test on Tuesday by winning 5-1 away to promotion rivals Wrexham.

The reward for winning in Wales was a place in the top six for the first time this season, but there are some optimistic Saints fans wondering if automatic promotion could yet be achieved.

Southampton have six league games left, including a home fixture against Ipswich, and could potentially reach 84 points, which could see them in the shake-up for a top-two finish.

Before looking too far ahead, they will be striving to consolidate a playoff position.

Derby are only three points beneath them, having played one game more, are heading to the south coast with confidence having won three of their last four matches.

However, John Eustace's men have been beaten on four of their last five road trips and it seems unlikely that they will succeed where the Premier League leaders so recently failed.

Bristol Rovers vs Crawley predictions

Bristol Rovers have climbed decisively away from League Two relegation danger, but they are keen to keen to finish as high as possible and should be too strong for fifth-bottom Crawley at the Memorial Ground.

This is the stage of the season when it can be an advantage to take on mid-table opposition, but there is nothing attractive about having to face Steve Evans's confident side, who are on a five-game winning streak.

Rovers showed integrity to themselves and the league with Monday's 3-2 success away to Harrogate and they can follow with a victory over Crawley, who have won just three times on their fourth-tier travels.

Grimsby vs Crewe predictions

All of League Two's top-half teams are engaged in the promotion race, including tenth-placed Grimsby and eighth-placed Crewe, who face each other at Blundell Park.

Crewe excelled in Monday's well-deserved 1-0 victory at home to Salford and they can take at least a point against Grimsby, who were beaten 3-1 by Harrogate in their last home encounter.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Norwich vs Ipswich predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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