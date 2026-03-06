Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs: Blades can maintain playoff push

Best Saturday EFL bets

All matches kick off at 3pm Saturday

Best bets

Sheffield United

2pts 3-4 bet365, Hills

Luton

2pts 5-6 Hills

Doncaster draw no bet

1pt 7-4 bet365

Swindon

2pts 6-5 bet365, Coral, Power

Dan Childs's Saturday EFL acca



Derby 27-100

Sheffield United 3-4

Luton 4-5

Swindon 6-5

£1 acca returns £8.80 with bet365

Best EFL first goalscorer bet

Jack Stevens in Tranmere vs Oldham

at 15-2 bet365

Oldham's Jack Stevens has endured an injury-interrupted campaign, but he notched twice in last Saturday's 2-0 triumph at home to Crawley and could start the scoring against Tranmere.

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Sheffield United vs West Brom predictions

There are less than two months to go in the Championship regular season, but more than half of the clubs in the division hold promotion aspirations, including 13th-placed Sheffield United, who can boost their playoff hopes with a win over relegation-threatened West Brom.

The Blades were slow starters, losing their opening five matches, but they have looked a completely different team in recent months and gathered 38 points from the last 20 games.

Chris Wilder's side are performing like promotion contenders, but there is a danger of them running out of games as they strive to overtake at least seven clubs and wipe out the nine-point gap to sixth-placed Wrexham.

It is getting to the stage where any dropped points would feel hugely significant but the chances of a slip-up against West Brom seem remote.

Survival as at stake for the lowly Baggies, who have appointed former player James Morrison as Interim manager until the end of the season.

Morrison's stint in the dugout got off to the worst possible start with last Saturday's 2-1 loss at relegation rivals Oxford.

The result and performance were followed by some honest words from Morrison, who pulled no punches with his post-match comments.

But a no-nonsense style of coaching comes with obvious risks attached. Albion are winless in 13 games and player confidence is in a fragile state.

It might take just one big performance to change the dynamic and put the Midlands side on course to stay up.

However, they have taken just two points from the last 14 road trips and further disappointment seems inevitable on such a demanding occasion.

Luton vs Reading predictions

Luton have earned the right to take on Stockport in the EFL Trophy final, but the League One promotion race is their priority and they can improve their chances with a home victory over Reading.

Pressure has mounted on Luton manager Jack Wilshere, who has struggled to find a consistent winning formula.

However, Luton's home performances have been generally positive and there were celebrations at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday as the Hatters advanced to Wembley with a come-from-behind 2-1 success over Northampton.

Luton have amassed 32 of their 47 league points at their Bedfordshire base and a home win looks likely against eighth-placed Reading, who are among the teams they need to catch.

Reading have established themselves as genuine playoff contenders after recovering from a slow start to the campaign, but injuries are threatening to derail their promotion push.

Sixteen-goal top scorer Jack Marriott is among the senior players in a busy Royals' treatment room, and his absence will be felt against Luton, who will be on a high after their midweek success.

Plymouth vs Doncaster predictions

Doncaster had a disappointing experience in their EFL Trophy semi-final, losing 1-0 at home to Stockport, but they can respond by boosting their League One survival hopes with a vital victory at Plymouth.

Despite the carrot of a trip to Wembley, a pragmatic approach was taken by Rovers' manager Grant McCann, who made nine changes for the midweek match.

McCann led Donny to the League Two title last season and is determined to extend the club's stay in the third tier.

Rovers have had a tough season but they have won two of the last three league games and approach the weekend with the aim of increasing their three-point gap the the drop zone.

They have won five times on their League One travels and can get the better of mid-able Argyle, who count prolific striker Lorent Tolaj among their sizeable injured contingent.

Crawley vs Swindon predictions

Swindon have had a mixed start to the year, but they remain in the hunt for League Two promotion and should take a step forward by defeating relegation-threatened Crawley.

Ian Holloway's side have recorded nine away league wins and should have too much quality for their injury-hit hosts, who are languishing just a point above the drop zone.

