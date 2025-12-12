Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs: Hatters can enjoy home comforts

Best Saturday EFL bets

All matches kick off at 3pm Saturday

Best bets

Stockport

3pts 10-11 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Cardiff

2pts 4-5 bet365

Cheltenham

3pts 11-10 Coral, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power

Gillingham

2pts 19-20 Coral

Dan Childs's Saturday EFL acca



Birmingham 4-7

Cardiff 3-4

Stockport 10-11

Cheltenham 11-10

£1 acca returns £11.02 with Coral

Best EFL first goalscorer bet

Harry Leonard in Peterborough vs Northampton

at 6-1 bet365

Leonard has been a bright spark for Peterborough in recent weeks - scoring five goals in his last nine appearances - and looks a potential difference-maker in the derby against Northampton.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £30 In Free Bets When You Place Any Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Stockport vs Stevenage predictions

Several of the League One promotion chasers have struggled in recent weeks but Stockport emerged from their sticky spell with a 2-0 triumph at Doncaster on Tuesday and they can follow up with a win over Stevenage.

Stockport added just one point from three November league fixtures as they slipped from first to fifth in the standings, but they benefited from several of their promotion rivals dropping points and are still in a strong position with only two points separating them from the automatic promotion spots.

Dave Challinor's side have had to deal with a few injury problems but they had Brad Hills and Ben Osborn back in the starting line-up for the midweek victory over Doncaster and are anticipating Tyler Onyango's return to the squad this weekend.

County were worthy winners against Donny and they have a good chance to see off Stevenage, who were shuffled down from second place to sixth after Tuesday's 1-0 loss at home to Cardiff.

There was no disgrace in losing to the leaders but Stevenage were sorely lacking in terms of creativity and failed to produce any shots on target.

Alex Revell's stuttering side have scored just two goals in their last seven fixtures and that may cost them against Stockport, who have found the net in eight of their nine home league games.

Cardiff vs Doncaster predictions

Leaders Cardiff have bucked the League One trend by finding a level of consistency and they can register a fifth successive victory when taking on Doncaster.

Bluebirds manager Brian Barry-Murphy has put his faith in a young squad and must be delighted by their progress.

Barry-Murphy's players showed defensive diligence and aggression in recent away wins over Northampton and Stevenage and they have played with greater flow and skill on home soil.

Cardiff are the division's top scorers and 22 of their 32 league goals have come in front of their home supporters.

The Welsh side have racked up 12 goals in their last four home league fixtures and their attacking strength could be too much for Donny, who have failed to build on a strong start to the season.

Doncaster were second in early September but they have won just one of their last 12 league fixtures and their trip to Cardiff is as tough as it gets.

Cheltenham vs Harrogate predictions

Cheltenham sprang the biggest surprise of the EFL midweek games with a 1-0 victory at Swindon and they look a solid wager to follow up with a home win over Harrogate.

The notable aspect of Cheltenham's triumph over Swindon was that it was fully deserved.

The Robins seem to be making rapid progress under Steve Cotterill and their resurgence should continue at the expense of injury-ravaged Harrogate, who are in a heap of trouble.

Simon Weaver's side are winless in nine league games after a 2-0 midweek loss at home to Accrington and their fortunes are unlikely to improve at Whaddon Road.

Gillingham vs Barrow predictions

Gillingham's League Two promotion hopes have been damaged by four successive draws but they can claim a much-needed maximum when hosting struggling Barrow.

Gareth Ainsworth's recent return to the dugout has had a positive impact on Gillingham, who showed their attacking quality in a draw 3-3 at Shrewsbury and demonstrated defensive diligence in last Saturday's 0-0 at Colchester.

Both of those performances and results were acceptable but the Gills will only have eyes for three points against Barrow, who are winless in six and getting dragged towards the relegation scrap.

Barrow sacked their former manager, Andy Whing, after Tuesday's 3-0 loss at home to Tranmere and have installed Neil McDonald as the interim replacement.

It has been a tough week for the club and their struggles are set to continue.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

Norwich vs Southampton predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.