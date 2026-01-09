Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs: Bluebirds look set for capital gains

Best Saturday EFL bets

All matches kick off from 12.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Cardiff

2pts 17-20 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Stevenage or draw double chance

1pt 10-11 bet365

Bromley

1pt 23-20 Coral, Hills

Dan Childs's Saturday EFL acca



Bradford 4-7

Cardiff 17-20

Crewe 3-5

Bromley 23-20

£1 acca returns £9.99 with Coral

Best EFL first goalscorer bet

Harry Leonard in Peterborough vs Bolton

at 15-2 bet365

The Peterborough striker has scored six times in his last eight League One appearances and looks the obvious danger man to Bolton at London Road.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £30 In Free Bets When You Place Any Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 X £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Leyton Orient vs Cardiff predictions

League One leaders Cardiff demonstrated their squad strength by taking ten points from the last four games and they can maintain their push towards promotion by defeating lowly Leyton Orient.

The lower half of the division is incredibly congested and 20th-placed Orient are among many teams at risk of relegation.

Richie Wellens' side were losing playoff finalists last season but were forced to rebuild after the departures of several key players, including Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith and influential loanees Charlie Kelman, Jamie Donley, Josk Keeley and Jack Currie.

They recruited well in attacking positions, bringing in Dom Ballard and Aaron Connolly, who soon struck up a potent partnership.

But Connolly has been sidelined with a quad injury since early December, and the reduced goal threat has increased pressure on Orient's defence which is among the weakest in the division.

The Londoners have shipped 41 goals – the joint-highest at the level – and they were dealt another blow last week when on loan Stoke goalkeeper Tommy Simkin was recalled.

Orient's first game without Simkin was a 3-1 loss at home to AFC Wimbledon, who had gone into the contest on a five-game winless run.

They face a more difficult test against Cardiff and look set to suffer a 13th league loss of the campaign.

Luton vs Stevenage predictions

Luton are among the bigger fish in League One but they are not living up to expectations and could fall short against local rivals Stevenage at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters were a Premier League club less than two years ago and were expected to feature prominently in the third-tier promotion race.

However, they are struggling for consistency under rookie manager Jack Wilshere, who has presided over five league wins, four draws and four losses since his appointment in October.

Luton remain outside the playoff places and are two points worse off than seventh-placed Stevenage, who have two games in hand.

Stevenage have found victories harder to come by in recent months, but they have lost just five of 22 league matches and can hold their own.

Tranmere vs Bromley predictions

Bromley have powered to the League Two summit with six straight wins and look a solid odds-against wager to beat Tranmere at Prenton Park.

Andy Woodman's side are confident and uncompromising and have the tools to deal with their 17th-placed hosts, who have won just three of 12 home league games.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

FA Cup accumulator tips for Saturday January 10: Back our acca at 5-1 with bet365

Dan Childs fancies League One leaders Cardiff to show their class against Leyton Orient

Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 11-2 acca for Saturday's action

2025-26 FA Cup outright betting tips, odds and predictions: Arsenal's FA Cup love affair looks set to continue

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.