Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs: Orient surge set to continue

Best Saturday EFL bets

All matches kick off at 3pm Saturday

Best bets

Leyton Orient draw no bet

2pts 11-10 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Blackpool

1pt 6-4 bet365

Bristol Rovers

2pts 4-5 general

MK Dons draw no bet

1pt 8-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Dan Childs's Saturday EFL acca



Stockport 8-13

Wycombe 3-5

Bristol Rovers 4-5

Swindon 21-20

£1 acca returns £9.51 with Coral, Ladbrokes

Best EFL first goalscorer bet

Emre Tezgel in Crewe vs Oldham

at 6-1 bet365

The Stoke loanee has missed a large chunk of the season through injury, but has notched nine times in 24 League Two appearances and can start the scoring against Oldham.

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Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Exeter vs Leyton Orient predictions

Leyton Orient have lifted themselves away from the League One relegation zone with four straight wins and they can pass the 50-point barrier with a win at Exeter.

March has been a magnificent month for Orient, who started in the bottom four and are finishing with the possibility of climbing into the top half.

The Londoners are the second-highest scorers among bottom-half teams and 21 of their 55 goals have been scored by outstanding striker Dom Ballard, who they snapped up from Southampton last summer.

Ballard bagged a hat-trick in Orient's 4-2 triumph at AFC Wimbledon last week and could enjoy himself against Exeter, who have tumbled into trouble after a 13-game winless run.

Exeter are among the smaller third-tier clubs but they were in the top half just two months ago with seemingly as much chance of reaching the playoffs as getting dragged into a relegation scrap.

However, popular manager Gary Caldwell left to join Wigan in mid-February and his departure coincided with a significant downturn in performance.

The Grecians picked up two points from three games under caretaker managers Dan Green and Kevin Nicholson, and just one point from six fixtures under Matt Taylor, who returned for a second spell in the St James Park dugout.

Taylor has been hampered by a few too many injuries and his selection for this weekend is further complicated by the absence of Josh Magennis, who has been called up by Northern Ireland.

Exeter will do their best to adapt but they look short of quality and confidence and may suffer a sixth successive defeat.

Blackpool vs Burton predictions

Blackpool are in the League One relegation zone with just seven games remaining, but they have shown significant improvement in recent weeks and can take a huge step forward by defeating Burton at Bloomfield Road.

The Tangerines had promotion aspirations last summer but they lost five of their opening seven league matches, setting the tone for the rest of their season.

However, Ian Evatt's side triumphed 3-2 over Port Vale in their last home game and followed that with a 0-0 draw at Cardiff which must rank among their best away performances of the season.

Blackpool adopted a counter-attacking approach against the Bluebirds and it worked a treat as they limited the opposition and carved out a couple of decent opportunities.

Confidence is on the rise and Blackpool should fancy their chances of defeating Burton, who have won just four times on their travels and are not quite out of the relegation picture.

Bristol Rovers vs Accrington predictions

Bristol Rovers have been sprinting towards League Two survival and they can put another three points on the board by seeing off Accrington at the Memorial Ground.

Steve Evans' side have gathered 16 points from the last seven matches and their rising confidence was evident in last Saturday's 2-1 victory at Gillingham, where they fought back from a 1-0 half-time deficit.

The Pirates have won five of their last six home matches and are going in the opposite direction to Stanley, whose playoff hopes are all but over.

John Doolan's injury-hit side have lost five of their last seven fixtures and their trip to the West Country could be a fruitless exercise.

Salford vs MK Dons predictions

Second-placed MK Dons suffered a surprising setback last weekend, losing 3-1 at home to Barnet, but they can bounce straight back by defeating promotion rivals Salford in a key League Two fixture at the Peninsula Stadium.

Paul Warne's side have not lost back-to-back games since September and they can respond in the right manner against the Ammies, who have been beaten in six of their last 11 fixtures.

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