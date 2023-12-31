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Racing Post Christmas Spectacular

Nick Luck says a final Newbury goodbye but for Paul Nicholls it's business as usual

Nick Luck says a final Newbury goodbye but for Paul Nicholls it's business as usual

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Reports
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McCoy impressed but 'not sure where some of those quotes come from' after Jeriko Du Reponet hardens as Supreme favourite
McCoy impressed but 'not sure where some of those quotes come from' after Jeriko Du Reponet hardens as Supreme favourite
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Reports
Weather puts squeeze on field sizes as just 49 declared at Cheltenham for first Premier racing fixture
Weather puts squeeze on field sizes as just 49 declared at Cheltenham for first Premier racing fixture
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Britain
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Challow Novices' Hurdle: courageous Captain Teague 'will keep improving' after providing Nicholls with record-extending sixth success
Challow Novices' Hurdle: courageous Captain Teague 'will keep improving' after providing Nicholls with record-extending sixth success
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Reports
Haydock: 'The yard is buzzing' - Ned Fox celebrates double for red-hot Venetia Williams
Haydock: 'The yard is buzzing' - Ned Fox celebrates double for red-hot Venetia Williams
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Reports
Taunton: 'She did what we expected' - Queens Gamble could head straight to Cheltenham after Listed success
Taunton: 'She did what we expected' - Queens Gamble could head straight to Cheltenham after Listed success
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Reports
Christmas racing guide: day-by-day overview and ITV Racing schedule
Christmas racing guide: day-by-day overview and ITV Racing schedule
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Racing Post Christmas Spectacular
Who caught your eye at Newbury for the big spring novice hurdles? Our experts give their view
Who caught your eye at Newbury for the big spring novice hurdles? Our experts give their view
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Expert jury
Saturday updates: support comes for Paul Nicholls' runner in Challow as ground eases to soft at Newbury
Saturday updates: support comes for Paul Nicholls' runner in Challow as ground eases to soft at Newbury
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Previews
The Morning Post: Paul Kealy steps into the hosting chair as Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway preview Saturday's action
The Morning Post: Paul Kealy steps into the hosting chair as Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway preview Saturday's action
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The Morning Post
ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the eight ITV4 races on Saturday
ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the eight ITV4 races on Saturday
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Free tips
Oaks-winning owner-breeder Julian Richmond-Watson among the racing figures in new year honours
Oaks-winning owner-breeder Julian Richmond-Watson among the racing figures in new year honours
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Britain
Neville Hotels Novice Chase: surprise for Willie Mullins as Grangeclare West goes to top of Brown Advisory market
Neville Hotels Novice Chase: surprise for Willie Mullins as Grangeclare West goes to top of Brown Advisory market
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Reports
Leopardstown: Jetara set to take on the boys next after securing Grade 3 honours for Jessica Harrington
Leopardstown: Jetara set to take on the boys next after securing Grade 3 honours for Jessica Harrington
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Reports
Matheson Hurdle: 'We'll be praying for rain at Cheltenham' - State Man dispatches stablemate Impaire Et Passe for seventh Grade 1 win
Matheson Hurdle: 'We'll be praying for rain at Cheltenham' - State Man dispatches stablemate Impaire Et Passe for seventh Grade 1 win
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Reports
Paul Nicholls' Challow under threat as Nicky Henderson pitches Willmount into deepest company yet
Paul Nicholls' Challow under threat as Nicky Henderson pitches Willmount into deepest company yet
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Previews
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Can Willmount deliver something special and live up to the hype? Graeme Rodway's Challow Hurdle analysis
Can Willmount deliver something special and live up to the hype? Graeme Rodway's Challow Hurdle analysis
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Previews
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1.25 Haydock: 'He was behind Nassalam last time and that form looks pretty good now' - quotes and analysis for this marathon
1.25 Haydock: 'He was behind Nassalam last time and that form looks pretty good now' - quotes and analysis for this marathon
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Previews
3.35 Newbury: 'He's come on massively and I'm hopeful' - who fancies their chances in a wide-open novice handicap chase?
3.35 Newbury: 'He's come on massively and I'm hopeful' - who fancies their chances in a wide-open novice handicap chase?
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Previews
Doncaster: Hot favourite Limerick Lace bashes the bookies - and the second-last fence
Doncaster: Hot favourite Limerick Lace bashes the bookies - and the second-last fence
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Reports
2.10 Taunton: 'She’s got a very good chance' - can Queens Gamble continue her step towards Cheltenham with Listed success?
2.10 Taunton: 'She’s got a very good chance' - can Queens Gamble continue her step towards Cheltenham with Listed success?
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Previews
2.25 Newbury: 'One of the most competitive 0-135 handicaps around' - but who does Keith Melrose see winning the Mandarin?
2.25 Newbury: 'One of the most competitive 0-135 handicaps around' - but who does Keith Melrose see winning the Mandarin?
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Previews
1.50 Newbury: Get A Tonic bids to follow up her recent course win as top trainers take aim at handicap hurdle
1.50 Newbury: Get A Tonic bids to follow up her recent course win as top trainers take aim at handicap hurdle
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Previews
3.00 Newbury: Willmount 'flying at home' as Nicky Henderson star prepares for Challow challenge - but Nico de Boinville misses ride
3.00 Newbury: Willmount 'flying at home' as Nicky Henderson star prepares for Challow challenge - but Nico de Boinville misses ride
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Previews
Nick Luck says a final Newbury goodbye but for Paul Nicholls it's business as usual

Nick Luck says a final Newbury goodbye but for Paul Nicholls it's business as usual

icon
Reports
padlock
McCoy impressed but 'not sure where some of those quotes come from' after Jeriko Du Reponet hardens as Supreme favourite
McCoy impressed but 'not sure where some of those quotes come from' after Jeriko Du Reponet hardens as Supreme favourite
icon
Reports
Weather puts squeeze on field sizes as just 49 declared at Cheltenham for first Premier racing fixture
icon
Britain
padlock
Challow Novices' Hurdle: courageous Captain Teague 'will keep improving' after providing Nicholls with record-extending sixth success
icon
Reports
Weather puts squeeze on field sizes as just 49 declared at Cheltenham for first Premier racing fixture
icon
Britain
padlock
Challow Novices' Hurdle: courageous Captain Teague 'will keep improving' after providing Nicholls with record-extending sixth success
icon
Reports
Haydock: 'The yard is buzzing' - Ned Fox celebrates double for red-hot Venetia Williams
Haydock: 'The yard is buzzing' - Ned Fox celebrates double for red-hot Venetia Williams
icon
Reports
Taunton: 'She did what we expected' - Queens Gamble could head straight to Cheltenham after Listed success
Taunton: 'She did what we expected' - Queens Gamble could head straight to Cheltenham after Listed success
icon
Reports
Christmas racing guide: day-by-day overview and ITV Racing schedule
Christmas racing guide: day-by-day overview and ITV Racing schedule
icon
Racing Post Christmas Spectacular
Who caught your eye at Newbury for the big spring novice hurdles? Our experts give their view
Who caught your eye at Newbury for the big spring novice hurdles? Our experts give their view
icon
Expert jury
Saturday updates: support comes for Paul Nicholls' runner in Challow as ground eases to soft at Newbury
Saturday updates: support comes for Paul Nicholls' runner in Challow as ground eases to soft at Newbury
icon
Previews
The Morning Post: Paul Kealy steps into the hosting chair as Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway preview Saturday's action
The Morning Post: Paul Kealy steps into the hosting chair as Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway preview Saturday's action
icon
The Morning Post
ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the eight ITV4 races on Saturday
ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the eight ITV4 races on Saturday
icon
Free tips
Oaks-winning owner-breeder Julian Richmond-Watson among the racing figures in new year honours
Oaks-winning owner-breeder Julian Richmond-Watson among the racing figures in new year honours
icon
Britain
Neville Hotels Novice Chase: surprise for Willie Mullins as Grangeclare West goes to top of Brown Advisory market
Neville Hotels Novice Chase: surprise for Willie Mullins as Grangeclare West goes to top of Brown Advisory market
icon
Reports
Leopardstown: Jetara set to take on the boys next after securing Grade 3 honours for Jessica Harrington
Leopardstown: Jetara set to take on the boys next after securing Grade 3 honours for Jessica Harrington
icon
Reports
Matheson Hurdle: 'We'll be praying for rain at Cheltenham' - State Man dispatches stablemate Impaire Et Passe for seventh Grade 1 win
Matheson Hurdle: 'We'll be praying for rain at Cheltenham' - State Man dispatches stablemate Impaire Et Passe for seventh Grade 1 win
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Reports
Paul Nicholls' Challow under threat as Nicky Henderson pitches Willmount into deepest company yet
Paul Nicholls' Challow under threat as Nicky Henderson pitches Willmount into deepest company yet
icon
Previews
padlock
Can Willmount deliver something special and live up to the hype? Graeme Rodway's Challow Hurdle analysis
Can Willmount deliver something special and live up to the hype? Graeme Rodway's Challow Hurdle analysis
icon
Previews
padlock
1.25 Haydock: 'He was behind Nassalam last time and that form looks pretty good now' - quotes and analysis for this marathon
1.25 Haydock: 'He was behind Nassalam last time and that form looks pretty good now' - quotes and analysis for this marathon
icon
Previews
3.35 Newbury: 'He's come on massively and I'm hopeful' - who fancies their chances in a wide-open novice handicap chase?
3.35 Newbury: 'He's come on massively and I'm hopeful' - who fancies their chances in a wide-open novice handicap chase?
icon
Previews
Doncaster: Hot favourite Limerick Lace bashes the bookies - and the second-last fence
Doncaster: Hot favourite Limerick Lace bashes the bookies - and the second-last fence
icon
Reports
2.10 Taunton: 'She’s got a very good chance' - can Queens Gamble continue her step towards Cheltenham with Listed success?
2.10 Taunton: 'She’s got a very good chance' - can Queens Gamble continue her step towards Cheltenham with Listed success?
icon
Previews
2.25 Newbury: 'One of the most competitive 0-135 handicaps around' - but who does Keith Melrose see winning the Mandarin?
2.25 Newbury: 'One of the most competitive 0-135 handicaps around' - but who does Keith Melrose see winning the Mandarin?
icon
Previews
1.50 Newbury: Get A Tonic bids to follow up her recent course win as top trainers take aim at handicap hurdle
1.50 Newbury: Get A Tonic bids to follow up her recent course win as top trainers take aim at handicap hurdle
icon
Previews
3.00 Newbury: Willmount 'flying at home' as Nicky Henderson star prepares for Challow challenge - but Nico de Boinville misses ride
3.00 Newbury: Willmount 'flying at home' as Nicky Henderson star prepares for Challow challenge - but Nico de Boinville misses ride
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Previews
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