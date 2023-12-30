'He’s a beauty' - courageous Captain Teague holds on to provide Paul Nicholls with record-extending sixth Challow Hurdle
Paul Nicholls earned a record-extending sixth victory in the Grade 1 Challow Novices' Hurdle as Captain Teague held on to return to winning ways.
Ridden by Harry Cobden, the five-year-old held off the late challenge from Lookaway (11-2) and The Jukebox Man (20-1) to provide the Ditcheat team with a fourth successive triumph in the final Grade 1 of the year.
Captain Teague, who won the Persian War in October before being beaten at odds-on at Cheltenham the following month, was shortened to 14-1 (from 33) with both Paddy Power and Betfair for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle in March.
After a slow-motion finish to a gruelling contest, Cobden admitted how difficult a race it had been when speaking to ITV Racing. He said: "That last hurdle was a long way from the line and Paul was happy for us to press on from the second-last, and that’s what I did.
"He’s made hard work of it but he’s a good horse. It’s testing ground, it’s proper soft ground, but he’s ground it out well."
Cobden believes Captain Teague will improve over fences after he scored for the third time in five starts.
He said: "He’s a beauty. We’ve loved him since the day we had him and he’s always been very straightforward. I think he’ll be a better chaser next year.”
Nicholls added: “He’ll keep on improving, he’s just a laid-back horse. He jumped better and it just comes easy for him. The best you’ll see of him is when he jumps a fence next season."
The 9-2 second-favourite Willmount faded quickly on the turn from home and was one of four to be pulled up as only five of the nine runners finished.
Published on 30 December 2023inReports
Last updated 15:49, 30 December 2023
