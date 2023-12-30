'He’s a beauty' - courageous Captain Teague holds on to provide Paul Nicholls with record-extending sixth Challow Hurdle

Paul Nicholls earned a record-extending sixth victory in the Grade 1 Challow Novices' Hurdle as Captain Teague held on to return to winning ways.

Ridden by Harry Cobden, the five-year-old held off the late challenge from Lookaway (11-2) and The Jukebox Man (20-1) to provide the Ditcheat team with a fourth successive triumph in the final Grade 1 of the year.

Captain Teague, who won the Persian War in October before being beaten at odds-on at Cheltenham the following month, was shortened to 14-1 (from 33) with both Paddy Power and Betfair for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle in March.

After a slow-motion finish to a gruelling contest, Cobden admitted how difficult a race it had been when speaking to ITV Racing. He said: "That last hurdle was a long way from the line and Paul was happy for us to press on from the second-last, and that’s what I did.

"He’s made hard work of it but he’s a good horse. It’s testing ground, it’s proper soft ground, but he’s ground it out well."

Team Teague celebrate at Newbury Credit: Edward Whitaker

Cobden believes Captain Teague will improve over fences after he scored for the third time in five starts.

He said: "He’s a beauty. We’ve loved him since the day we had him and he’s always been very straightforward. I think he’ll be a better chaser next year.”

Nicholls added: “He’ll keep on improving, he’s just a laid-back horse. He jumped better and it just comes easy for him. The best you’ll see of him is when he jumps a fence next season."

The 9-2 second-favourite Willmount faded quickly on the turn from home and was one of four to be pulled up as only five of the nine runners finished.

Read this next:

AP McCoy impressed but 'not sure where some of those quotes come from' after Jeriko Du Reponet hardens as Supreme favourite

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.