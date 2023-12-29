State Man comfortably dispatches stablemate Impaire Et Passe for seventh Grade 1 victory

State Man followed up last year’s victory in the Matheson Hurdle to provide Willie Mullins with his 11th victory in the Leopardstown Grade 1.

The Joe and Marie Donnelly-owned star made a successful seasonal debut in last month’s Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown and the six-year-old always looked comfortable under Paul Townend despite stablemate Impaire Et Passe staying on to finish second.

State Man was trimmed to 4-1 (from 5) by Betfair for the Champion Hurdle after securing his seventh top-level success.

His only defeat in Grade 1 company came when chasing home Constitution Hill in last season’s Champion Hurdle.

Constitution Hill is a general 1-3 chance to defend his crown, having made a successful reappearance in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Impaire Et Passe , who won last season’s Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle by six and a half lengths, was tackling two miles for the first time since landing a Punchestown Grade 2 novice hurdle in January.

State Man and Paul Townend win the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown Credit: Patrick McCann

The Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned five-year-old rallied under Daryl Jacob in the closing stages but suffered his second defeat of the season, having finished runner-up to Teahupoo in the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse on his reappearance.

Echoes In Rain finished third to provide Mullins with the first three home. Gordon Elliott's Fils D'oudairies was last of the four runners under Jack Kennedy.

Townend, who was winning his third Matheson for Mullins, said: "It was going to be a real test but I was kind of able to judge it off Jack [Kennedy] a little bit. I had faith in this horse.

“I couldn't believe the gears he found up the straight today. He was professional and that's what he is. He is a very good horse, and he tries. I never even had to give him a slap, so he tries really hard.

“Often in the hurdle races here you build into it but it was a proper gallop today from the word go."

Mullins, after winning the Matheson for the sixth year in a row, said: “Paul rode State Man with huge confidence. When I saw Daryl in behind State Man going to the second last I thought this is Daryl’s chance to see how good Impaire Et Passe is and that’s what we were hoping for before the race.

“I loved the way State Man galloped the whole way to the line. To me, he’s improved from last year.”

Champion Hurdle (March 12)

Unibet: 1-3 Constitution Hill, 4 State Man, 10 Impaire Et Passe, 20 Vauban, 25 Lossiemouth, 33 bar

