The Morning Post

The Morning Post: Paul Kealy steps into the hosting chair as Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway preview Saturday's action

Taking on a rare role as host, join Paul Kealy for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill. 

Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway are on the panel this weekend to give their views, insights and tips ahead of all the big races on ITV. 

The panel will be previewing some of the excellent racing taking place over the remainder of the festive period and we will also be speaking to deputy Ireland editor David Jennings, who will give us his analysis and tips on the upcoming Irish action.

Watch The Morning Post here

Published on 30 December 2023inThe Morning Post

Last updated 09:30, 30 December 2023

