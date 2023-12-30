The Morning Post: Paul Kealy steps into the hosting chair as Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway preview Saturday's action
Taking on a rare role as host, join Paul Kealy for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.
Tom Segal and Graeme Rodway are on the panel this weekend to give their views, insights and tips ahead of all the big races on ITV.
The panel will be previewing some of the excellent racing taking place over the remainder of the festive period and we will also be speaking to deputy Ireland editor David Jennings, who will give us his analysis and tips on the upcoming Irish action.
Watch The Morning Post here
Confirmed runners and riders for the Coral Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday - plus a big-race tip
