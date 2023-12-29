'I didn't expect that' - nice surprise for Willie Mullins as Grangeclare West goes to top of Brown Advisory market

The Grade 1 Neville Hotels Novice Chase always had the potential to anoint a new star, but few could have predicted what we saw from the Willie Mullins-trained Grangeclare West , who rocketed to the top of the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase market courtesy of an imperious display under Paul Townend.

Six lengths was the winning margin at the line, but that hardly does his superiority justice given Townend was virtually motionless up the straight as Grangeclare West glided clear of top-quality rivals such as Corbetts Cross and dual Stayers' Hurdle winner Flooring Porter.

The seven-year-old is an enthusiastic customer, best illustrated by a zestful leap at the first fence, but he became more measured soon after and settled in third place behind habitual front-runner Flooring Porter and Favori De Champdou.

That flamboyant jump at the first fence returned four out where he sprung out of Townend's hands, but he lost little momentum despite spending a superfluous millisecond in the air.

Townend then urged him into the third-last and his mount produced a similarly exuberant but more efficient leap as he tagged on to the heels of the front two. And while all four of his rivals were flat to the boards on the turn for home, Grangeclare West floated to the front on the outside and took two lengths out of the field in the blink of an eye.

Another agile skip was produced at the final fence and it only took a brief shake of the reins after the last for the winner to saunter clear of Corbetts Cross and company.

The winner's form over hurdles was a bit ordinary compared to some of his rivals here, landing two of his four starts with the highlight coming at last season's Punchestown festival, when he picked up a conditions race. However, he is evidently destined for the top over fences on this evidence.

He is now two from two in chases, confirming last month's Naas form with Corbetts Cross, and he parachuted himself into 5-1 (from 16-1) favouritism for the Brown Advisory in March.

"I didn't expect that – I was hoping he'd run well but that was a top race," said Mullins.

"Paul was very worried about him pulling too hard and he had some job there. He'd want to be as fit as he is as he just pulled his arms out for the three miles. To do that in that ground and win like that going away, it was a huge performance.

"His jumping was excellent. He just came out of Paul's hands at the first fence and from then on he was just trying to settle him back. You can't keep jumping like that over three miles. He got him back jumping normally and then when he needed him over the last few fences, especially at the third-last, he was there. He's just a natural chaser."

The performance added another star to the galaxy of novice chasers at the Closutton stable's disposal and poses an interesting dilemma given the Mullins-trained Fact To File is also a leading contender for the Brown Advisory, while we could be treated to another stirring Leopardstown display by the winner in February.

Mullins added: "We were looking at it and asking ourselves is he a Brown Advisory horse? But we nominated Fact To File for that.

"The winner could go for the Brown Advisory and Fact To File might go to the Turners, but we'll see, it's a nice problem to have. We might come back here for the Dublin Racing Festival first."

Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (March 13)

Betfair: 7-2 Grangeclare West, 5 Stay Away Fay, 8 Fact To File, 10 Corbetts Cross, Il Est Francais, Broadway Boy, 12 Gaelic Warrior, Indiana Dream, 16 bar

