Oaks-winning owner-breeder Julian Richmond-Watson among the racing figures in new year honours

Classic-winning owner-breeder and long-serving racing administrator Julian Richmond-Watson was "surprised but delighted" to be awarded an OBE in the new year honours list.

Winning the Oaks with Look Here in 2008 was the racing highlight for Richmond-Watson, who progressed from working as a racecourse steward to chairing the Epsom Race Committee and becoming a director of the then BHB.

He recently stepped down as chairman of the Thoroughbred Breeders' Association after eight years in the role and now chairs the Thoroughbred Group, which represents behalf of owners, breeders, trainers, jockeys and stable staff.

His honour was awarded "for services to the British horseracing industry" and Richmond-Watson, 76, said: "I was very surprised but delighted. Not all that many people in racing get much recognition. It feels great for all my team. I've been around for a long time and I've loved contributing to racing.

"I've had a lot of success as an owner and breeder and sometimes I feel that may be a slight reward for all the hard work one puts in elsewhere.

"The Oaks has to be the highlight as it was the first Group 1 I won. It set me on the way and Look Here's family has done me very well."

Reflecting on his time in racing administration, Richmond-Watson said: "It can be a thankless task but you keep your head down and keep going. If you think you're doing your best, that's all you can do.

"The Thoroughbred Group is a challenge but I really think we can make a difference and bring people together."

Richard Linley, who recently retired as the BHA's senior course inspector, has been awarded an MBE.

He had a successful career as a jump jockey, winning the Champion Hurdle on Gaye Brief and the Hennessy Cognac Gold Cup on Fighting Fit as well as famously defying a dislocated shoulder to land the Arkle Chase on Gala's Image.

Linley, 69, worked as a course inspector from 1988 until this year.

Brighton & Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom, a hugely successful owner whose best horses have included Energumene, Penhill and this year's Gimcrack Stakes winner Lake Forest, was awarded an MBE for "services to association football and to the community in Brighton".

Ascot director of racing and public affairs Nick Smith was made a lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order, an honour that rewards personal services to the monarch and their household.

