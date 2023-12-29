'He was behind Nassalam last time and that form looks pretty good now' - quotes and analysis for this Haydock marathon

There will be mud. A GoingStick reading of 3.9 on Haydock's chase course at the time of declarations means that only the doughtiest need apply over this extreme trip. It was 4.5 for last week's Tommy Whittle, which provided a slow-motion finish among slightly better horses over three furlongs shorter.

In these circumstances it is tempting to stop the search with topweight Fortescue . He has competed almost exclusively in top handicaps over the last couple of years. Then last time he dropped in grade over a barely adequate 3m at Chepstow and finished only half a dozen lengths behind Nassalam.

Admittedly, the winner was eased down that day, yet Fortescue might have finished second had he not pecked on landing at the last. Given what happened at Chepstow on Wednesday, it would be legitimate to call him a winner without a penalty. In fact, he has been dropped 1lb.

The issue with Fortescue is trust. Sometimes they cannot go slowly enough for him to lay up. It could be hoped that the more positive tactics employed at Chepstow, against even slower horses, keeps him interested here.

Trust is an issue all the way down this field. The in-form East Street cannot be presented late enough. Fantastikas had a hard race at Ludlow last time, a bounce back which had been seriously overdue. Omar Moretti's year has been far more out than in. Robyndzone is nothing more than an unknown quantity up in grade under extreme conditions.

Finally there is Collectors Item . He is an unexposed, stoutly bred type who punters often turn to as a lifeline in these races. Again, the issue is trust. As often as not, horses plodding over three miles are lazy rather than slow. I would be concerned about how laboured Collectors Item has been in running to a similar or lesser level than he was showing over hurdles in the spring. At least with the likes of Fortescue, you know that lethargy comes as part of the deal.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Henry Daly, trainer of Fortescue

He was probably a bit unlucky not to be second behind Nassalam last time and that form looks pretty good now. He seems in good heart and I don't think the testing ground will be a problem.

Alex Hales, trainer of Omar Maretti

He's been disappointing and I'm hoping the switch back to fences will ignite the fire. He's very capable and a talented horse, but he's just lost his way a little bit. He looks like stamina won't be a problem and a small field is what he wants.

Jonjo O'Neill, trainer of Collectors Item

He's been a bit disappointing over fences this season but he looked like an extreme trip like this would suit with the way he stayed on at Sandown last time. He's run well over hurdles at Haydock and handles soft ground but it's going to be very testing, so we'll have to see how he gets on. I think he'll be okay on it.

Jonjo O'Neill: trainer of Collectors Item Credit: Edward Whitaker

Willy Twiston-Davies, assistant to Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Fantastikas

He's also entered at Newbury but this would be first preference. He was much better last time and looks like he's got his mojo back. Up in trip should suit him well and hopefully he'll run a big race.

Sue Smith, trainer of East Street

That was another good run at Newcastle last time and he came out of it well. He's a dour stayer but it's going to be an extreme test on the ground.

Reporting by Lewis Porteous

