ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the eight ITV4 races on Saturday

1.15 Newbury

New 'Bet-In-Race' With Coral Handicap Chase, 2m½f



Venetia Williams has won this race for two of the last three years and runs Martator, who was a good second over course and distance ten days ago. The Russian Doyen drops in grade and is one to consider.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MARTATOR

Ran very encouragingly in course-and-distance contest ten days ago; respected back up just 1lb

Martator 13:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

1.25 Haydock

Betfred Last Fling Handicap Chase, 3m4½f

Fortescue gives weight away all round but the form of his return fourth in the Welsh Grand National trial was boosted by Nassalam following up in the Chepstow marathon. The in-form East Street should be in the mix.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: COLLECTORS ITEM

Stayed on late over three miles at Sandown latest and this extra four furlongs should suit him very well

Collectors Item 13:25 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

1.50 Newbury

Coral Racing Club Join For Free Handicap Hurdle, 2m4½f

Get A Tonic bids to defy top weight and a 8lb rise for her impressive course-and-distance victory last time. Steal A March has finished first or second on his last six starts and has his first start in a year.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: GET A TONIC

Made all for a seven-length success in similar event over course and distance four weeks ago; respected up 8lb

Get A Tonic 13:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

2.10 Taunton

Byerley Stud Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Listed), 2m½f

Queens Gamble aims to extend her hurdling record to 3-3 in this Listed event. Casa No Mento was an impressive winner at Hereford last time and similarly has yet to be beaten in this sphere.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: QUEENS GAMBLE

Quality mare who is unbeaten over hurdles and she's taken to complete the hat-trick

Queens Gamble 14:10 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Derham

2.25 Newbury

Coral Mandarin Handicap Chase, 3m2f

An open race despite Surrey Quest being the only runner to arrive off a last-time-out win. Atlanta Brave is unexposed after just two chase starts while Notachance has claims if taking a step forward from his Exeter reappearance.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: ATLANTA BRAVE

Ran well at Exeter last month while shaping as if this new trip will suit; strong claims

Atlanta Brave 14:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Richard Patrick Tnr: Kerry Lee

2.45 Taunton

Racing TV 100% Profits Back To Racing Handicap Hurdle, 3m

Game Winner reverts to hurdling and could have more to offer in first-time cheekpieces. Hurricane Harvey has not been disgraced in better company this season, while King Of The Lake is open to improvement on his second handicap start.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: GAME WINNER

Winning hurdler; mistakes cost him over fences this season; probably on a good mark

Game Winner 14:45 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Harry Derham

3.00 Newbury

Coral Challow Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m4½f

Willmount bids to enhance his Cheltenham Festival claims on his first crack at top-level company. Johnnywho and Farnoge also boast unbeaten records, while the last-named's stablemate Captain Teague bids to bounce back from defeat at Cheltenham last month.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: JOHNNYWHO

Very promising; has easily justified favouritism in all three runs; interesting contender

Johnnywho 15:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

3.35 Newbury

Coral Get Closer To The Action Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, 2m6½f

Pertemps fifth Walking On Air makes his chasing debut. His rivals include last-time-out winners Ballycamus and Passing Well.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: GOLDEN SON

Struggled on bad ground last time but his British debut in November was very promising

Golden Son 15:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 1.50 Newbury: Get A Tonic

Race 2, 2.10 Taunton: Queens Gamble

Race 3, 2.25 Newbury: Atlanta Brave

Race 4, 2.45 Taunton: Game Winner

Race 5, 3.00 Newbury: Johnnywho

Race 6, 3.20 Taunton: Concrete King

Race 7, 3.35 Newbury: Golden Son

