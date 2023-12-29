'He's come on massively and I'm hopeful' - who fancies their chances in a wide-open novice handicap chase?

It is a fair assumption to expect plenty from novice handicap chases on feature Saturday cards. This race has proved as much in its short history. Three big-priced winners bely serious potential.

Paint The Dream bordered on Grade 1 quality, Grumpy Charley came back a year later to win the Mandarin, while Tea For Three won 12 months ago and remains unfulfilled. He was going well enough when falling two out in the Sky Bet Chase on his sole start since.

Promising horses returning bigger prices is the sort of trend that doesn't hold for long. We could get one more year out of this one. There is plenty to like about the less heralded types, and reason to question those with more high profile connections. Golden Son floundered on bad ground last time, but even before that had not boasted a strike-rate befitting his ability. Walking On Air requires some faith on his chasing debut, while Passing Well is stepping up in grade.

Meanwhile, there are claims of various strengths to be made about Henry's Friend , Lubeat Foras and Ballycamus . The last of those in particular makes appeal. He starts from the base of a quality pedigree, being by Presenting out of a full sister to Whisper. While stoutly bred, he has been campaigned only sparingly over staying trips.

That goes for his chasing debut, too. The joy of novice handicap chases is spotting when unheralded horses combine to make strong form. Lightning struck on Ballycamus' chasing debut, when he beat his year-older brother Ballybeen, with the promising 6-4 favourite High Game Royal the only other horse in the picture. With room for improvement in his jumping and the promise of more to come over three furlongs further, it is not beyond imagination to see Ballycamus as a fitting successor to this race's previous winners.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Golden Son

I don't want it to get too soft for him. He never went at Aintree last time. Whether that was the heavy ground or going there overnight, we don't really know, but I'm not convinced that – being a son of Martaline – he wants it too deep, so I hope it stays dry for him.

Henry's Friend (left) had good form last season in novice hurdles Credit: Edward Whitaker

Ben Pauling, trainer of Henry's Friend

He had a setback earlier in the season, pulling some muscles, but went to Doncaster before Christmas and blew up going over Rose Hill and then ran on very well at the finish. He looks to have come on massively for the run and I'm hopeful of a good performance, but he wouldn't want it heavy. He jumped superbly at Doncaster and is hopefully in a better place now to do himself justice.

Henry Daly, trainer of Moon Hunter

I'm praying it doesn't rain because I don't think he wants soft or heavy ground. If it went that way, that would worry me. The trip was too short first time over fences at Cheltenham, but he ran well, and he was disappointing on softer ground at Exeter last time.

Jamie Snowden, trainer of Passing Well

He was a decent novice hurdler last season, but we always thought he was going to be a better chaser and that’s how it’s working out so far. His first race at Ascot was over what proved to be an inadequate trip, but he ran well and the form has worked out. We stepped him up at Lingfield and he won nicely, and the form of that has been good too. We think stepping him up again for this race will bring out more improvement and he’s a lovely, progressive horse.

Willy Twiston-Davies, assistant to Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Ballycamus

He's a lovely, improving horse who jumps very well. The ground and trip will be fine and he should have a good chance. He's out of the handicap but has a lovely low weight and he's definitely better over fences than hurdles.

Reporting Scott Burton

Read these next:

'He was behind Nassalam last time and that form looks pretty good now' - quotes and analysis for this Haydock marathon

Get A Tonic bids to follow up her recent course win as top trainers take aim at handicap hurdle

'She’s got a very good chance' - can Queens Gamble continue her step towards Cheltenham with Listed success?

'One of the most competitive 0-135 handicaps around' - but who does Keith Melrose see winning the Mandarin?

Willmount 'flying at home' as Nicky Henderson star prepares for Challow challenge - but Nico de Boinville misses ride

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.