Hot favourite Limerick Lace bashes the bookies - and the second-last fence

Heavily backed favourite Limerick Lace survived a bad mistake to reward her supporters in the Listed KC Sofas Doncaster Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares' Chase.

Money poured on the JP McManus-owned Troytown runner-up, tempted across from Ireland by the £75,000 purse, so that her odds were forced in from 9-4 overnight into 13-8 favourite at the off, which still looked generous as she travelled smoothly into the lead before three out.

However, she then gave the bookmakers hope by ploughing through the second-last fence, but Jonjo O'Neill Jr stayed on board and the partnership recovered to score by ten lengths from La Renommee.

"Luckily she has a bit of scope and she got away with two out," said O'Neill, who was riding his first winner for trainer Gavin Cromwell.

"She was second in the Troytown and stays very well, but we could have done with company. I wanted to keep the revs up but she was very good at the last and has won well. I'm delighted."

Main market rivals Zambella, who won this race in 2021 and 2022, and Fantastic Lady were both pulled up with no explanation coming to light in a routine veterinary examination afterwards.

O'Neill said: "The race has cut up and Limerick Lace has probably got flattered, but she can only beat what's left and she's won well.

"She's a good mare in Ireland and these races are nice pots so they're well worth targeting. I'm just thankful I got the opportunity – she's a class animal and it's nice to be riding her on a good day."

O'Neill is now looking forward to his ride in Saturday's Grade 1 Challow Hurdle in the same colours on promising Carlisle winner Johnnywho.

First for nine months

Simon West sent out his first jumps winner for nine months when Fabuleux Du Clos took the three-runner 3m handicap hurdle under Jack Quinlan.

"We've got some nice horses and just need a bit of luck," said the trainer, who has his six jumpers in his Middleham yard.

"They've had the cough and sniffles, but I'm really looking forward to 2024 and I hope we can kick on. We have a brilliant bunch of owners who've supported us when results aren't the greatest."

Crowd up 25 per cent

Doncaster's executive director Rachel Harwood was delighted with the turnout at the course's traditional fixture midway between Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

"The crowd is 6,500," she said. "That includes 1,000 walk-ups and it's 25 per cent up on last year."

