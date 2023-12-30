'The yard is buzzing' - Ned Fox celebrates double for red-hot Venetia Williams

Conditional Ned Fox was the latest beneficiary of Venetia Williams' red-hot run after gaining his first double, capped by victory in the feature Betfred Last Fling Chase on Robyndzone .

Fox rode Robyndzone, a faller at Sandown last time, positively over the 3m4½f trip on heavy ground and his mount galloped his rivals into submission to come home eight lengths clear at the line.

Williams is always a trainer to follow in Haydock's key winter staying chases, as she proved by winning last month's Betfair Chase with Royale Pagaille, and Robyndzone handed the trainer her third Last Fling success in the last seven runnings.

"When Venetia steps one up in trip, she normally doesn't get it wrong," said Fox. "I rode him with plenty of confidence, he jumped and travelled and did everything spot on. There's plenty more for him at that sort of distance."

The 23-year-old jockey had got the meeting off to the perfect start when executing another prominent ride on stablemate Hill Of Tara , who was always in command in the 3m½f handicap hurdle for conditionals.

"It was his first run over three miles and he handled it very well," Fox said. "He was a bit keen early on, so I just let him do his own thing out in front."

The two victories continued the Williams stable's rich vein of form, taking the recent haul to ten winners in the last fortnight.

"The yard is buzzing and it's great to be part of it," the jockey added.

Ballet dances in

Dianne Sayer was beaming with pride and joy after Bertie's Ballet won the 1m7½f novice hurdle under Henry Brooke.

Owned by Falcon's Line, the five-year-old landed the Go North bumper final at Kelso last season and got off the mark over hurdles at the second attempt when holding off main market rival Norman Fletcher by a length and a half.

"I love this horse," said Sayer, who trains in Cumbria. "He's such a professional. He's enjoying his job and he'll keep learning and growing. It's wonderful having a horse like him in the yard, he's the type that gets you up in the morning."

Bertie's Ballet (far side) duels with Norman Fletcher in the novice hurdle Credit: John Grossick

Bertie's Ballet chased home Favour And Fortune on his hurdle debut at Wetherby last month and the form was boosted when the winner finished second in the Grade 1 Formby at Aintree on Boxing Day.

On targets, Sayer added: "The owners won the EBF final at Sandown with Sam's Gunner [in 2018] and it will be nice to head down that road again."

Two to go

Prominent owner Tim Syder has just two jumps tracks to visit to complete the set following his first victory at Haydock courtesy of Southern Sam .

The Richard Bandey-trained nine-year-old was all out under Harry Bannister to hold off Gold Emery by a head in the 3m1½f novice handicap chase.

Syder said: "That's my first winner at Haydock and I've now got Doncaster and Hexham to do. I've had a few seconds here before and it's a great day.

"The horse hasn't won over fences before, but he's never run a bad race."

Read these next:

AP McCoy impressed but 'not sure where some of those quotes come from' after Jeriko Du Reponet hardens as Supreme favourite

'He'll keep improving' - Captain Teague holds on to provide Paul Nicholls with record-extending sixth Challow success

'She did what we expected' - Queens Gamble could head straight to Cheltenham after Listed success

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.