Christmas racing guide: day-by-day overview and all you need to know for the King George VI Chase - plus ITV Racing schedule

What is the Racing Post Christmas Spectacular?

Racing fans will enjoy a feast of top-class action from a variety of tracks in Britain and Ireland over the Christmas period including 13 Grade 1s and major handicaps such as the Welsh Grand National.

The King George VI Chase kicks things off on Boxing Day, the same day as when Leopardstown and Limerick's respective four-day Christmas meetings get under way. The King George is one of the highlights of the jumps season as the best three-milers from Britain and Ireland clash in a prestigious top-level contest that has been won by iconic stars of the sport such as Kauto Star and Desert Orchid.

The Racing Post will be your ultimate companion every step of the way with unmissable news, features, reports, analysis and top tipping from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy, David Jennings and Johnny Dineen.

Stay tuned to our YouTube channel too for further expert insight from Jennings and Dineen in a special mid-festivities edition of Upping The Ante on Thursday, December 28. Our tipsters will bring you their best Christmas bets in a bumper In The Know on December 23, and The Morning Post team will look ahead to all of the action on Challow Hurdle day on Saturday, December 30.

The Racing Post Christmas Spectacular is the name we've created to give a coherent identity to the seven days of brilliant racing action from December 26 to New Year's Day.

Day-by-day schedule

Tuesday, December 26

A spectacular week of action kicks off with Kempton's Boxing Day blockbuster, the King George VI Chase (2.30) . Last year's winner Bravemansgame has questions to answer after being beaten in both starts this season and is set to face a strong Irish challenge with dual Ryanair Chase winner Allaho, who missed all of last season through injury, an intended runner and Gold Cup second favourite Gerri Colombe also a potential contender.

Shishkin, who refused to race at Ascot in his attempted prep, is an intriguing contender while Betfair Chase winner Royale Pagaille and The Real Whacker also have chances.

After an aborted attempted return in the Fighting Fifth, the mighty Constitution Hill will finally make his seasonal reappearance in the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle (1.55) as he attempts to extend his unbeaten record to eight. The Kauto Star Novices' Chase (1.20) completes a trio of Grade 1s.

Constitution Hill: makes his seasonal debut at Kempton Credit: Getty Images

Aintree is an addition to the Boxing Day festivities and the Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle (1.05) – formerly the Tolworth and rehomed from Sandown – is the highlight of a seven-race card. Wetherby's Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase (1.35) also features on ITV's broadcast.

In Ireland, Leopardstown's Christmas festival kicks off with the Racing Post Novice Chase (2.20) . Willie Mullins has won this 2m1f Grade 1 with the likes of Douvan and Min and could bid for a seventh success in nine years with Facile Vega.

How to watch

ITV Racing will broadcast action from Kempton, Aintree and Wetherby, on ITV1 with coverage beginning at 12.30pm. The day's cards can be enjoyed in full on Racing TV or Sky Sports Racing.

ITV Racing schedule

Kempton

12.45: Ladbrokes Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, 2m4½f

1.20: Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase (Grade 1), 3m

1.55: Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle (Grade 1), 2m

2.30: Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (Grade 1) 3m

Aintree

1.05: Formby Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m

Wetherby

1.35: Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 3m

Other major races

Leopardstown

2.20: Racing Post Novice Chase (Grade 1) 2m1f

Wednesday, December 27

The Welsh Grand National (2.50) , one of the biggest betting races of the year, takes place at Chepstow, with the market headed by Monbeg Genius, while Triumph Hurdle favourite Burdett Road is set to contest the Grade 2 Finale Juvenile Hurdle (2.10).

Kempton's £100,000 Desert Orchid Chase (2.30) is now a limited handicap with a lowest weight of 10st 6lb. The Wayward Lad Novices' Chase (1.55), the other Grade 2 on Kempton's six-race card, has been won by subsequent Arkle heroes Sprinter Sacre, Simonsig, Altior, Shishkin and Edwardstone this century and could feature Sarah Humphrey's stable star Nickle Back.

Captain Guinness: bidding for a first Grade 1 victory Credit: Caroline Norris

Connections of Captain Guinness opted to swerve the Tingle Creek in favour of the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase (1.10) , the first of two Grade 1s at Leopardstown. Down Memory Lane could bid to extend his unbeaten record under rules to three in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle (1.45) for JP McManus, who has six entered in the prestigious Paddy Power Chase (3.00) .

How to watch

ITV Racing will broadcast action from Kempton and Chepstow on ITV4 with coverage beginning at 12.45pm.

ITV4 Racing schedule

Kempton

1.55: Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices' Chase (Grade 2) 2m

2.30: Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Handicap Chase (Grade 2) 2m

3.09: Ladbrokes Handicap Chase, 3m

3.40: Ladbrokes Mares' Handicap Hurdle, 3m½f

Chepstow

1.05: Coral Get Closer To The Action Handicap Chase, 2m3½f

1.40: Coral Racing Club Handicap Hurdle, 2m7½f

2.10: Coral Finale Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 2) 2m

2.50: Coral Welsh Grand National Handicap Chase, 3m6½f

Other major races

Leopardstown

1.10: Paddy's Rewards Club Chase (Grade 1) 2m1f

1.45: Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m

3.00: Paddy Power Chase (Listed handicap) 3m½f

Thursday, December 28

Galopin Des Champs could bid to avenge defeats by Fastorslow on his last two starts in the Savills Chase (1.50) at Leopardstown. The Gold Cup winner was second in the Punchestown equivalent and third in last month's John Durkan at the same track behind Martin Brassil's improving seven-year-old. The Cheveley Park-owned pair of Envoi Allen and A Plus Tard, who landed this Grade 1 in 2020, are intended runners.

Galopin Des Champs: Gold Cup winner is favourite for the Savills Chase Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Home By The Lee bids for back-to-back wins in the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle (1.50) and there is also top-level action at Limerick, where the Faugheen Novice Chase (2.05) shifts from its traditional Boxing Day slot. Gaelic Warrior is odds-on to back up last month's impressive successful chasing debut at Punchestown.

How to watch

There is no ITV Racing coverage but the day's cards can be enjoyed in full on Racing TV and Sky Sports Racing.

Major races

Leopardstown

1.50: Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m7½f

2.25: Savills Chase (Grade 1) 3m½f

Limerick

2.05: Guinness Faugheen Novice Chase (Grade 1) 2m3½f

Friday, December 29

Willie Mullins has landed the Matheson Hurdle (2.20) for the last five years, with State Man taking over from four-time winner Sharjah in last season's running. State Man would seal a seventh Grade 1 victory if defending his crown at Leopardstown, where stablemate Klassical Dream could feature in the 3m½f Grade 1 novice chase (1.45) .

State Man: odds-on to win back-to-back Matheson Hurdles Credit: Alan Crowhurst

A Listed 2m handicap hurdle is the main attraction at Limerick, while Doncaster hosts the Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares' Chase (2.15), worth £75,000, in the same grade.

How to watch

There is no ITV Racing coverage but the day's cards can be enjoyed in full on Racing TV and Sky Sports Racing.

Major races

Leopardstown

1.45: Neville Hotels Novice Chase (Grade 1) 3m½f

2.20: Matheson Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m

Saturday, December 30

Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden have landed the last three runnings of the Challow Novices' Hurdle (3.00) with Bravemansgame, Stage Star and Hermes Allen, so that combination should be respected in the Newbury Grade 1. That race is preceded by the Mandarin Chase (2.25).

Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden: have combined to land the Challow for the last three seasons Credit: Edward Whitaker

How to watch

ITV Racing will broadcast action from Newbury, Haydock and Taunton on ITV4 with coverage beginning at 1.00pm.

ITV4 Racing schedule

Newbury

1.50: Coral Bet Bundles Handicap Hurdle, 2m4½f

2.25: Coral Racing Club Mandarin Handicap Chase, 3m2f

3.00 Challow Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m4½f

3.35: Coral Get Closer To The Action Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, 2m6½f

Haydock

1.25: Betfred Last Fling Handicap Chase, 3m4½f

Taunton

2.10: Byerley Stud Mares' Novices' Hurdle (Listed), 2m½f

2.45: Stables Business Park Handicap Hurdle, 3m

Monday, January 1

Nigel Twiston-Davies has been responsible for four of the last nine winners of the £100,000 Paddy Power New Year's Day Handicap Chase (2.05) that headlines Cheltenham's New Year's Day meeting. The Grade 2 Relkeel Hurdle (2.40) also features on what will be a cracking seven-race card in front of a bumper crowd.

Nigel Twiston-Davies: superb recent record in Cheltenham's feature New Year's Day handicap chase Credit: Edward Whitaker

The ITV cameras will also be at Musselburgh, with a £40,000 2m4f handicap chase the feature contest on the Scottish venue's six-race card.

The Grade 3 New Year's Day Chase (2.15) at Tramore has been won by Gold Cup winners Al Boum Photo and Minella Indo for the last five seasons.

How to watch

ITV Racing will broadcast action from Cheltenham and Musselburgh on ITV1 with coverage beginning at 12.30pm.

ITV Racing schedule

Cheltenham

12.55: Winchcombe Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, 2m½f

1.30: Paddy Power Handicap Chase, 3m1½f

2.05: Paddy Power New Year's Day Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) 2m4½f

2.40: Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle (Grade 2) 2m4½f

Musselburgh

1.10: Fitzdares Hair Of The Dog Handicap Hurdle, 2m4f

2.20: Fitzdares 'Auld Reekie' Handicap Chase, 2m4½f

Major races

Tramore

2.15: New Year's Day Chase (Grade 3) 2m6f

The Racing Post's Christmas racing treats

Here are some of the special features you can look forward to in the Racing Post over Christmas . . .

December 22: Our much-loved annual Christmas Quiz compiled by historian and statistician John Randall.

December 24: Our tipsters offer their best bets for Christmas in our '12 Plays of Christmas' feature, while deputy Ireland editor David Jennings sits down for a corking interview with three kings of the saddle in Barry Geraghty, Ruby Walsh and Davy Russell. Plus get all the cards and form for Boxing Day.

December 26: It's King George day and Pricewise leads an unbeatable package of previews, analysis and tipping for the best of the action at Kempton, Aintree, Leopardstown and Wetherby.

December 27: The Coral Welsh Grand National is the highlight at Chepstow and coverage is accompanied by our unrivalled reports on the King George and all the Boxing Day action.

December 28: The third clash between Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow takes centre stage in Leopardstown's Savills Chase.

December 29: The fourth and final day of the Leopardstown Christmas festival is the highlight on the track, while John Randall looks back at the record breakers of 2023.

December 30: The best of Britain's novice hurdlers attempt to boost their festival aspirations in the Grade 1 Challow Novices' Hurdle.

December 31: It's our annual look at the special bets for 2024 across the sporting world, while Peter Thomas looks back at the year just gone in his own inimitable style.

January 1: Prepare for the start of the Premier racing era with expert analysis and insight for Cheltenham's traditional New Year's Day fixture.

