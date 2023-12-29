Paul Nicholls' Challow Hurdle run looks under threat as Nicky Henderson pitches Willmount into deepest company yet
Paul Nicholls has had the Challow (3.00) under lock and key for the last three years but the streak is under severe threat, with Nicky Henderson pitching smart novice Willmount into deeper Grade 1 waters.
Henderson's record in the Challow, the only Grade 1 contest at Newbury and the final top-level opportunity of this year, is inferior to that of his longtime championship rival Nicholls – two winners against five – but he has not often sent a horse to the race who has made such a startling impression on his debut over hurdles.
A 13-length winner at the Berkshire course last month, Willmount is no bigger than 12-1 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and a similar price for the longer trip of the Ballymore.
- 3.00 Newbury: Willmount 'flying at home' as Nicky Henderson star prepares for Challow challenge - but Nico de Boinville misses ride
- 1.50 Newbury: Get A Tonic bids to follow up her recent course win as top trainers take aim at handicap hurdle
- 2.10 Taunton: 'She’s got a very good chance' - can Queens Gamble continue her step towards Cheltenham with Listed success?
- 3.35 Newbury: 'He's come on massively and I'm hopeful' - who fancies their chances in a wide-open novice handicap chase?
- 2.25 Newbury: 'One of the most competitive 0-135 handicaps around' - but who does Keith Melrose see winning the Mandarin?
