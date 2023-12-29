Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Paul Nicholls' Challow Hurdle run looks under threat as Nicky Henderson pitches Willmount into deepest company yet

Hermes Allen: Challow Hurdle winner rated a good bet in the Ballymore by Johnny Dineen
Hermes Allen gave Paul Nicholls a record fifth win in the Challow Hurdle last yearCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Paul Nicholls has had the Challow (3.00) under lock and key for the last three years but the streak is under severe threat, with Nicky Henderson pitching smart novice Willmount into deeper Grade 1 waters.

Henderson's record in the Challow, the only Grade 1 contest at Newbury and the final top-level opportunity of this year, is inferior to that of his longtime championship rival Nicholls – two winners against five – but he has not often sent a horse to the race who has made such a startling impression on his debut over hurdles.

A 13-length winner at the Berkshire course last month, Willmount is no bigger than 12-1 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and a similar price for the longer trip of the Ballymore.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Matt ButlerReporter

Published on 29 December 2023inPreviews

Last updated 19:05, 29 December 2023

icon
more inPreviews
more inPreviews