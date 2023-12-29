Paul Nicholls' Challow Hurdle run looks under threat as Nicky Henderson pitches Willmount into deepest company yet

Paul Nicholls has had the Challow (3.00 ) under lock and key for the last three years but the streak is under severe threat, with Nicky Henderson pitching smart novice Willmount into deeper Grade 1 waters.

Henderson's record in the Challow, the only Grade 1 contest at Newbury and the final top-level opportunity of this year, is inferior to that of his longtime championship rival Nicholls – two winners against five – but he has not often sent a horse to the race who has made such a startling impression on his debut over hurdles.

A 13-length winner at the Berkshire course last month, Willmount is no bigger than 12-1 for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and a similar price for the longer trip of the Ballymore.