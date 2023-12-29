Can Willmount deliver something special and live up to the hype? Graeme Rodway's Challow Hurdle analysis

Nicky Henderson has a remarkably strong team of novice hurdlers this season and the two who have stood out from the crowd both go to Newbury on Saturday. One is Jeriko Du Reponet, who runs in the 12.40, and the other is Willmount in the Challow .

Henderson has already won a Grade 1 novice hurdle this season as Jango Baie landed the Formby at Aintree on Tuesday, but the talk is Jeriko Du Reponet and Willmount are better.

Races aren’t won by talk though and, while Jeriko Du Reponet might get away with it in introductory company if he isn’t as good as everyone says, Willmount won’t. He faces a proper test against classy rivals and will need to be every bit as good as he is thought to be.