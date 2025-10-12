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The Cook Review

No panic required as two jockeys at the peak of their powers deliver waiting rides that are a joy to watch

No panic required as two jockeys at the peak of their powers deliver waiting rides that are a joy to watch

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The Cook Review
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Would any jockey do? Saturday's results show an unfamiliar rider is no barrier to success, even in the hottest races
Would any jockey do? Saturday's results show an unfamiliar rider is no barrier to success, even in the hottest races
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The Cook Review
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Which horse had me thinking of Dancing Brave's famous Arc charge on a weekend of muddling trials and flopping favourites?
Which horse had me thinking of Dancing Brave's famous Arc charge on a weekend of muddling trials and flopping favourites?
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The Cook Review
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Keep your faith in True Love despite Saturday's haunting defeat, the latest setback for favourites in major sprints
Keep your faith in True Love despite Saturday's haunting defeat, the latest setback for favourites in major sprints
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The Cook Review
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The masterplan that backfired - why Team Ballydoyle decided to go with a steady pace in Saturday's King George
The masterplan that backfired - why Team Ballydoyle decided to go with a steady pace in Saturday's King George
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The Cook Review
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Why Sir Michael Stoute was a big winner on Saturday, eight months after the legendary trainer decided to call it a day
Why Sir Michael Stoute was a big winner on Saturday, eight months after the legendary trainer decided to call it a day
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The Cook Review
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It's so tough at Royal Ascot that even the hottest trainer can suddenly cool off, while everyone else seems to be celebrating
It's so tough at Royal Ascot that even the hottest trainer can suddenly cool off, while everyone else seems to be celebrating
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Royal Ascot
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An Absurde defeat for fans of Willie Mullins but Royal Ascot promises good times for him and other visiting trainers
An Absurde defeat for fans of Willie Mullins but Royal Ascot promises good times for him and other visiting trainers
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The Cook Review
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After the worst Derby performance this century by the fancied runners, which flops might still be worth following?
After the worst Derby performance this century by the fancied runners, which flops might still be worth following?
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The Cook Review
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The clues were there in Oisin Murphy's riding arrangements as Lead Artist shows himself to be a much-improved performer
The clues were there in Oisin Murphy's riding arrangements as Lead Artist shows himself to be a much-improved performer
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The Cook Review
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Favourites in trouble at Naas as Jasmin De Vaux finds the transition from bumpers to hurdles is far from easy
Favourites in trouble at Naas as Jasmin De Vaux finds the transition from bumpers to hurdles is far from easy
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The Cook Review
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Glorious mud turns things around for Venetia Williams as Royale Pagaille proves his love for Haydock again
Glorious mud turns things around for Venetia Williams as Royale Pagaille proves his love for Haydock again
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The Cook Review
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Il Ridoto shows the danger of writing off a horse as a bridesmaid and saves Cheltenham bookies from a total battering
Il Ridoto shows the danger of writing off a horse as a bridesmaid and saves Cheltenham bookies from a total battering
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The Cook Review
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Great greys do it from the front as Wincanton's fences prove trickier than those at Aintree
Great greys do it from the front as Wincanton's fences prove trickier than those at Aintree
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The Cook Review
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Season of mystifyingly fruitless favourites, autumn has arrived to make things tricky again
Season of mystifyingly fruitless favourites, autumn has arrived to make things tricky again
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The Last Word
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Another surprisingly close finish at Sandown - will the Solario work out as well as the Eclipse did?
Another surprisingly close finish at Sandown - will the Solario work out as well as the Eclipse did?
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Premium content
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What might have been? Inspiral and Charyn clash could have been one for the ages if she'd behaved
What might have been? Inspiral and Charyn clash could have been one for the ages if she'd behaved
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The Cook Review
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Another testing day for Auguste Rodin's devoted followers but last year's star will surely rise again
Another testing day for Auguste Rodin's devoted followers but last year's star will surely rise again
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The Cook Review
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The real message of Fairyhouse: there were no Grand National winners on show in the Bobbyjo
The real message of Fairyhouse: there were no Grand National winners on show in the Bobbyjo
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The Cook Review
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Shishkin has quality and character - but the doubters will get their voices back in time for Cheltenham
Shishkin has quality and character - but the doubters will get their voices back in time for Cheltenham
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The Cook Review
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Gerri Colombe is admirably tough but he doesn't look ready for Galopin Des Champs yet
Gerri Colombe is admirably tough but he doesn't look ready for Galopin Des Champs yet
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The Cook Review
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Why I know exactly how Via Sistina backers will be feeling for the next 15 years
Why I know exactly how Via Sistina backers will be feeling for the next 15 years
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The Last Word
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Two rides, one Group 1 winner - Frankie Dettori's pick-and-choose policy has worked so well
Two rides, one Group 1 winner - Frankie Dettori's pick-and-choose policy has worked so well
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The Cook Review
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Brave Emperor can't keep the British end up on another big weekend for France
Brave Emperor can't keep the British end up on another big weekend for France
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The Cook Review
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No panic required as two jockeys at the peak of their powers deliver waiting rides that are a joy to watch

No panic required as two jockeys at the peak of their powers deliver waiting rides that are a joy to watch

icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Would any jockey do? Saturday's results show an unfamiliar rider is no barrier to success, even in the hottest races
Would any jockey do? Saturday's results show an unfamiliar rider is no barrier to success, even in the hottest races
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Which horse had me thinking of Dancing Brave's famous Arc charge on a weekend of muddling trials and flopping favourites?
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Keep your faith in True Love despite Saturday's haunting defeat, the latest setback for favourites in major sprints
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Which horse had me thinking of Dancing Brave's famous Arc charge on a weekend of muddling trials and flopping favourites?
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Keep your faith in True Love despite Saturday's haunting defeat, the latest setback for favourites in major sprints
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
The masterplan that backfired - why Team Ballydoyle decided to go with a steady pace in Saturday's King George
The masterplan that backfired - why Team Ballydoyle decided to go with a steady pace in Saturday's King George
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Why Sir Michael Stoute was a big winner on Saturday, eight months after the legendary trainer decided to call it a day
Why Sir Michael Stoute was a big winner on Saturday, eight months after the legendary trainer decided to call it a day
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
It's so tough at Royal Ascot that even the hottest trainer can suddenly cool off, while everyone else seems to be celebrating
It's so tough at Royal Ascot that even the hottest trainer can suddenly cool off, while everyone else seems to be celebrating
icon
Royal Ascot
padlock
An Absurde defeat for fans of Willie Mullins but Royal Ascot promises good times for him and other visiting trainers
An Absurde defeat for fans of Willie Mullins but Royal Ascot promises good times for him and other visiting trainers
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
After the worst Derby performance this century by the fancied runners, which flops might still be worth following?
After the worst Derby performance this century by the fancied runners, which flops might still be worth following?
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
The clues were there in Oisin Murphy's riding arrangements as Lead Artist shows himself to be a much-improved performer
The clues were there in Oisin Murphy's riding arrangements as Lead Artist shows himself to be a much-improved performer
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Favourites in trouble at Naas as Jasmin De Vaux finds the transition from bumpers to hurdles is far from easy
Favourites in trouble at Naas as Jasmin De Vaux finds the transition from bumpers to hurdles is far from easy
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Glorious mud turns things around for Venetia Williams as Royale Pagaille proves his love for Haydock again
Glorious mud turns things around for Venetia Williams as Royale Pagaille proves his love for Haydock again
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Il Ridoto shows the danger of writing off a horse as a bridesmaid and saves Cheltenham bookies from a total battering
Il Ridoto shows the danger of writing off a horse as a bridesmaid and saves Cheltenham bookies from a total battering
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Great greys do it from the front as Wincanton's fences prove trickier than those at Aintree
Great greys do it from the front as Wincanton's fences prove trickier than those at Aintree
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Season of mystifyingly fruitless favourites, autumn has arrived to make things tricky again
Season of mystifyingly fruitless favourites, autumn has arrived to make things tricky again
icon
The Last Word
padlock
Another surprisingly close finish at Sandown - will the Solario work out as well as the Eclipse did?
Another surprisingly close finish at Sandown - will the Solario work out as well as the Eclipse did?
icon
Premium content
padlock
What might have been? Inspiral and Charyn clash could have been one for the ages if she'd behaved
What might have been? Inspiral and Charyn clash could have been one for the ages if she'd behaved
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Another testing day for Auguste Rodin's devoted followers but last year's star will surely rise again
Another testing day for Auguste Rodin's devoted followers but last year's star will surely rise again
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
The real message of Fairyhouse: there were no Grand National winners on show in the Bobbyjo
The real message of Fairyhouse: there were no Grand National winners on show in the Bobbyjo
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Shishkin has quality and character - but the doubters will get their voices back in time for Cheltenham
Shishkin has quality and character - but the doubters will get their voices back in time for Cheltenham
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Gerri Colombe is admirably tough but he doesn't look ready for Galopin Des Champs yet
Gerri Colombe is admirably tough but he doesn't look ready for Galopin Des Champs yet
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Why I know exactly how Via Sistina backers will be feeling for the next 15 years
Why I know exactly how Via Sistina backers will be feeling for the next 15 years
icon
The Last Word
padlock
Two rides, one Group 1 winner - Frankie Dettori's pick-and-choose policy has worked so well
Two rides, one Group 1 winner - Frankie Dettori's pick-and-choose policy has worked so well
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
Brave Emperor can't keep the British end up on another big weekend for France
Brave Emperor can't keep the British end up on another big weekend for France
icon
The Cook Review
padlock
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