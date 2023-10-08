Two rides, one Group 1 winner - Frankie Dettori's pick-and-choose policy has worked so well
Frankie Dettori spent part of Sunday morning on Racing TV, musing about how he had expected life would get quieter after he announced his retirement plan, whereas in fact what he described as his workload has practically doubled. Presumably, that means events, parties and general fraternising because he has been more selective than ever about his rides, with fantastic results, the latest of which was Inspiral's Sun Chariot Stakes success on Saturday.
As was widely noted, the victory was Dettori's 500th winner across the two Newmarket tracks, a remarkable achievement. It was also just his 28th success in Britain this year, six of which have come in Group 1 contests, a ratio (21 per cent) which is practically indecent.
Three-quarters of his wins have been at Listed level or higher. There have been just five handicap victories, one of which was the Ebor with its £300,000 prize. It's hard to believe any veteran jockey has ever had greater joy from a pick-and-choose campaign.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Brave Emperor can't keep the British end up on another big weekend for France
- Frustration for Robert Havlin, twice edged out by Frankie Dettori in York's biggest races
- Hukum the hero again as big-name rivals fail to cope with Ascot's test in the King George
- It was easy pickings for favourite-backers in the big races - just so long as they didn't keel over while watching them
- A dual Derby winner but Auguste Rodin will still have plenty to prove when he takes on his elders
- Brave Emperor can't keep the British end up on another big weekend for France
- Frustration for Robert Havlin, twice edged out by Frankie Dettori in York's biggest races
- Hukum the hero again as big-name rivals fail to cope with Ascot's test in the King George
- It was easy pickings for favourite-backers in the big races - just so long as they didn't keel over while watching them
- A dual Derby winner but Auguste Rodin will still have plenty to prove when he takes on his elders