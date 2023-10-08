Two rides, one Group 1 winner - Frankie Dettori's pick-and-choose policy has worked so well

Frankie Dettori spent part of Sunday morning on Racing TV, musing about how he had expected life would get quieter after he announced his retirement plan, whereas in fact what he described as his workload has practically doubled. Presumably, that means events, parties and general fraternising because he has been more selective than ever about his rides, with fantastic results, the latest of which was Inspiral's Sun Chariot Stakes success on Saturday.

As was widely noted, the victory was Dettori's 500th winner across the two Newmarket tracks, a remarkable achievement. It was also just his 28th success in Britain this year, six of which have come in Group 1 contests, a ratio (21 per cent) which is practically indecent.

Three-quarters of his wins have been at Listed level or higher. There have been just five handicap victories, one of which was the Ebor with its £300,000 prize. It's hard to believe any veteran jockey has ever had greater joy from a pick-and-choose campaign.