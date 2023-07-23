It was easy pickings for favourite-backers in the big races - just so long as they didn't keel over while watching them

It was a huge weekend for favourite-backers in the feature races, provided they didn't keel over on Saturday afternoon from having their emotions repeatedly put through the wringer. Savethelastdance, Commanche Falls and Born Famous all delivered in the end, to the delight of anyone who had them in trixies and trebles - but if all you did was stick the bet on and check the results later, you missed out on the rollercoaster of all time.

Sent off at a shade of odds-on, Savethelastdance was traded at the ceiling odds of 999-1 on the leading exchange and anyone who saw the race would understand why. Nicely positioned from an early stage by Ryan Moore, she struggled just to keep tabs on the pacemakers by the home turn.

Then up came Azazat on her outside to hold her in while Bluestocking swept around the outside of both. It was clearly over. Give the trophies to Colin Keane, Ralph Beckett and Juddmonte and we can all repair to the bar. But this Irish Oaks was run on rain-softened ground and Bluestocking's run didn't quite carry her all the way to the line. By the time she drew alongside the eventual third, Library, she was paddling.