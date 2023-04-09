The curse of Cheltenham? Fairyhouse proves hard going for horses that ran in Britain last month
How much do you rely on Cheltenham form when betting on the Easter action at Fairyhouse? If the answer is "a lot", then I'm guessing you've had a tough time of it because just one of the first dozen winners at this Fairyhouse meeting had been over to Cheltenham last month and that one needed help from the stewards.
It was Risk Belle, eventually promoted to first place in Saturday's feature handicap hurdle. That outcome was surely justice, considering the way the much larger Monbeg Park shoulder-charged her against the rail in the closing stages. Risk Belle deserved something for her efforts this spring, having been beaten just a neck in the Fred Winter a month ago.
Possibly less deserving – but a winner nonetheless – was Dinoblue, who was handed victory on a plate in Sunday's 2m½f novice handicap chase when Whiskeywealth came down at the last. Would Dinoblue have gone past anyway or was she on the point of becoming a beaten favourite for the fourth time in a row? The latter seems more plausible to me.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in