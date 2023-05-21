Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionThe Cook Review
premium

Top-class form prevails again as Modern Games survives a savaging at Newbury

Chris CookSenior reporter

Sticking with proven top-class talent is a pretty good way to go in the very best races, as we saw once again on Saturday when Modern Games eventually asserted in the Lockinge.

He was a dual winner at the Breeders' Cup, taking on a dozen rivals who didn't have so much as a single Group 1 victory between them and still don't. Frame it like that and you can convince yourself this was the most predictable race of all time, but if that was actually true they wouldn't have been offering 3-1 about the bonny chestnut.

There were plenty of robust, experienced horses in the field who had gone close in major races, as well as an unexposed filly representing the Gosden yard.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 21 May 2023Last updated 18:15, 21 May 2023
icon
more inThe Cook Review
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inThe Cook Review