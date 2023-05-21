Top-class form prevails again as Modern Games survives a savaging at Newbury

Sticking with proven top-class talent is a pretty good way to go in the very best races, as we saw once again on Saturday when Modern Games eventually asserted in the Lockinge.

He was a dual winner at the Breeders' Cup, taking on a dozen rivals who didn't have so much as a single Group 1 victory between them and still don't. Frame it like that and you can convince yourself this was the most predictable race of all time, but if that was actually true they wouldn't have been offering 3-1 about the bonny chestnut.

There were plenty of robust, experienced horses in the field who had gone close in major races, as well as an unexposed filly representing the Gosden yard.