Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Cook Review
premium

Nicholls, Moore and Connell savour weekend wins before Cheltenham Festival

British champion trainer in flying form with 40 per cent strike-rate in March

Paul Nicholls: would have considered entering Greaneteen for the rescheduled Clarence House Chase
Paul Nicholls could hardly be in better form going into the Cheltenham FestivalCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

If there was a way to bottle and sell passion for a particular sport, racing would want Paul Nicholls to have a needle in his arm on a semi-permanent basis, so we could share as widely as possible the depth of feeling we saw from him again on Saturday. 

The ITV cameras caught it as he watched the Imperial Cup from the slopes in front of Sandown's grandstand, shouting encouragement to Iceo and Harry Cobden, then celebrating with a single fist pump as emphatic as anything we've ever seen from a sportsman.

To care that much about your job after 30 years at the coalface is not common. It warms the heart of any jumps fan, as we enter the week that matters most, to see such unaffected emotion and to be reminded that, after all the controversies and bickering, the game at the heart of it all is what really matters.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Chris CookSenior reporter
Published on 12 March 2023Last updated 18:01, 12 March 2023
icon
more inThe Cook Review
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inThe Cook Review