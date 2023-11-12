Gerri Colombe is admirably tough but he doesn't look ready for Galopin Des Champs yet

You have to give Gerri Colombe credit for his toughness. There was really no point in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase where he looked like winning until the final three strides, where he rallied gamely to poke his nose in front.

He's very likeable and almost unbeaten. But I don't quite get the outpouring of Gerri love that we saw in the immediate aftermath of Saturday's race at Down Royal. To me, this was another effort that suggests he's not going to be able to live with Galopin Des Champs.

People get quite argumentative on his behalf. He's only been back in training a couple of months, Conflated kept jumping across him, what more can you ask from an improving youngster fresh out of novice company? This is what they say.