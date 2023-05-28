Class is permanent - champions reassert themselves as normal service is resumed in Curragh showpieces
You cannot keep a champion, be they human or equine, down for long. The start of May had not gone quite as expected for either Aidan O'Brien or Tahiyra, but by the end of it normal service had been restored.
Bouncing back from Newmarket disappointment on Irish Guineas weekend was the theme linking the winners of the two Classics at the Curragh as O'Brien, courtesy of Paddington, and the Dermot Weld-trained Tahiyra reaffirmed their outstanding quality.
O'Brien's three-year-old colts' cupboard had been looking a little bare until Paddington turned up on Saturday, hot on the heels of Haydock winner Little Big Bear. Taking in a handicap en route to a Classic is unorthodox at Ballydoyle, but the rate of Paddington's improvement seems to have caught everyone by surprise.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in