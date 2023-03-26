Now we're all in thrall to Equinox, where can we hope to see the Japanese monster again?

Those involved in racing in the UAE must feel a little bit like Brits do after the Cheltenham Festival, watching the most coveted trophies being boxed up for export. It was Japan rather than Ireland which was doing the raiding this weekend, their runners taking the World Cup, the Sheema Classic and the UAE Derby and leaving the locals muttering: "Wow, it wasn't a fluke last year, they really do have all the best horses . . . "

As the dust settles in the desert, the inevitable follow-up questions will be asked, such as, 'How did they get to be so far ahead of us? How can we catch up?'. Good luck answering those, fellas. It's not easy to reverse changes which have been many years in the making.

Surely anyone who ever tried to breed a racehorse would like to know how Equinox was made. Up against a strong field in the Sheema Classic, he proved in a completely different league as he rolled remorselessly clear after turning for home. The final margin of three and a half lengths does not do him justice, as he appeared to be eased down in the last 50 yards. He would be a strong favourite wherever he shows up next time.