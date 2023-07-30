Hukum the hero again as big-name rivals fail to cope with Ascot's test in the King George

"Don't call him a mudlover," was apparently the word from the Hukum camp after he prevailed in an epic battle for Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, and fair enough, as he has also shown top-class form on good going. But it looked as though conditions at Ascot were testing enough for some of his rivals, despite the official going description being no worse than good to soft.

There had been 17mm of overnight rain during the week and the round course doesn't drain nearly so well as the straight. Perhaps it had dried out just enough to be holding. In any event, this was the third-slowest King George in the last 25 years, behind only Nathaniel (small field, slow early pace) and Enable's first one (ground changed to soft immediately afterwards). Pyledriver's win was four seconds faster. Adayar's was seven seconds faster.

Maybe it was the ground, maybe not but Auguste Rodin sure seemed to be hating something. He was being asked for an effort as the field raced up the side of the course, then dropped out to last and was being eased off before they made the home turn.