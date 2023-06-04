Auguste Rodin joins select club as a Derby-winning first string from Ballydoyle

Aidan O'Brien has sometimes referred to Auguste Rodin as "a collector's item", a reference to the colt's high-quality pedigree as well as a possible joke about his being named after a sculptor. But the colt earned that description again on Saturday by winning the Betfred Derby as the obvious Ballydoyle first string.

There's nothing unusual about O'Brien winning the Epsom Classic, he's done it nine times in a shade over two decades, but more often than not he's had another runner in the race that started a shorter price than the winner.

Hawk Wing was favourite when High Chaparral scored, Battle Of Marengo (incredibly, in hindsight) was more fancied than Ruler Of The World, both Broome and Sir Dragonet had stronger market support than Anthony Van Dyck, while the victories of Serpentine and Wings Of Eagles still seem like bolts from the blue. So the select group Auguste Rodin now joins (unequivocal O'Brien-trained first strings who won the Derby) is made up of Galileo, Camelot and Australia, highly distinguished company.